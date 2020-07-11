DUFFIELD, VA - John Franklin “Johnny” Johnson, 79, Duffield, VA passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at his residence.
He was born August 29, 1940 in Robinette Valley, VA to the late Elmer and Geneva (Falin) Johnson.
Johnny graduated from Gate City High School. He retired from Penn-Dixie. He worked in the coal fields as a welder and was the owner/operator of JJ’s Welding.
He married Cathy Minor in 1966 and they spent fifty happy years together until her death on December 16, 2015.
Johnny and his Dad joined the Odd Fellows together and was active in the organization for several years.
He was a compassionate person with a heart of gold, especially for animals, children, and older people. He kept dog and cat food, along with water and disposable bowls in his car to feed any stray he came across. He also had a love for Drag Racing and spent many weekends at the racetrack with his friend, Larry McGee.
In addition to his parents and his wife; his sister, Inez Carter; brother-in-law, Jimmy Sloan; mother-in-law, Florence Minor; sister-in-law, Margaret Hickman and her husband, Ernie; his high school and lifelong friend, Otis Fields; and his buddy Zane Starnes preceded him in death.
Johnny is survived by his sister and caregiver, LaRue Sloan; sister, Bobbie (Norman) Bishop; niece and caregiver, Anita Sloan; niece, Annette Parker; nephew and caregiver, Allen (Tammy) Carter; nephews, Michael (Janea) Carter, Shannon Bishop, and Greg Munsey of Roseville, CA; special cousin, Arlis (Kathy) Johnson; special friends and caregivers, David (Teresa) Shupe and their children, Amber and Travis; and Janice Fields; other friends and family including Regena Starnes, Tammy Arnold, Missie Hensley, Dennis Winston,, Jimmy Edward, Larry McGee, Jimmy Calhoun, David Poe, John (Carmen) Shupe; special neighbors, Marie Jones, James Jones and daughter, Samantha, Ola Mellons, Lois Cobb, Edgar (Jean) Hood, Chad Hood, and Jimmy (Joan) Duncan.
The family will receive friends Sunday, July 12, 2020 from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at the Gate City Funeral Home. Services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with eulogies by David Shupe, Jimmy Edwards, and Kurt Lane, with the opportunity for others to share their memories of Johnny.
Burial will follow at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA. David Poe, Larry McGee, Randy Bledsoe, Jimmy Edwards, Bruce Roberts, Charles Wayne “Buckshot” Elliott, Jack Sanders, and Jack Taylor will serve as pallbearers and honorary pallbearers.
It was Johnny’s request that in lieu of flowers contributions be made to the Scott County Humane Society, P.O. Box 1535, Gate City, VA 24251, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. June Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or visit a patient in a nursing home.
An online guest register is available for the Johnson family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of John Johnson.