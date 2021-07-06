NICKELSVILLE, VA - John Scott Meade, Jr. age 68 of Big Moccasin community, Nickelsville VA departed this life for his heavenly home on July 3, 2021 following a brief illness.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at Colonial Funeral Home and other times at the residence. Funeral services will follow at 7 pm with Rev. Darrell Fletcher officiating.
Graveside services will be conducted 11 am Thursday, July 8, 2021, at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10 am to go in procession to the graveside service.
Pallbearers will be Brent Fletcher, Ricky Page, Chad Lane, Dakota Pearcy, Jody Ray Pearcy and M.J. McCarty.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, Attn: Memorial Gifts, 4240 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060.
The family wishes to extend special thanks to the ICU nurses of Holston Valley Medical Center and Johnson City Medical Center for all of the loving care that they provided.
Online condolences may be made to the Meade family
