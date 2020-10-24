KINGSPORT - John H. Pennington, 92, passed away peacefully at home on October 22, 2020. He was a World War II veteran, having served in the US Navy on the USS Washington Battleship.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Martha Pennington; four children, Regina Leach and husband Mike, Timothy Pennington and wife Teresa, Joseph Pennington and wife Kathy, and Susan Pennington; eight grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, nephews and one niece.
The family will receive friends on Monday, October 26, 2020 from 1:00 to 2:00pm at East Lawn Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 2:00pm with Maj. Brian West and Benny Carringer officiating.
John will be laid to rest following the funeral at 3:00pm at East Lawn Memorial Park in the Garden of Prayer. Military Rites conveyed by the American Legion Post 3/265.
Online condolences may be made to the Pennington family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com.