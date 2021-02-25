Jose Lopez, a local veteran, knows what it feels like to be in the throes of addiction.
“I was addicted to almost everything there was to do, and I wanted to stop but I had no clue how,” he said.
Lopez is from a small Tennessee town where he said there was little else to do besides “do drugs and make babies.” He moved away in an effort to regain control of his life and ended up in Johnson City, discovering an opportunity to receive rehabilitation through the VA.
“It was one of the best decisions I ever made,” he said. “I got treatment for substance abuse and treatment for PTSD, which I got while I was overseas.”
After completing the six-month program at the VA, Lopez moved into an Oxford House, which serves as a drug-free home for people going through recovery. A local pastor Lopez knew through Bible study, Scott Parker, mentioned the idea of starting a program designed to help former addicts transition into a job.
That program, run by Christian nonprofit One80 Inc., will hold its first graduation ceremony Saturday recognizing the accomplishments of six members, including Lopez.
The 52-week course teaches participants skills in construction trades. They also experience a year of sober living and spiritual instruction and receive courses on finance, problem resolution and morals and ethics.
Participants get on-the-job training with local contractors and develop connections with potential employers. When the program started, Lopez said, there was only one partner company, but that number has since grown so that almost every field of construction is represented.
Parker, the pastor for By His Blood Ministries and one of the founders of the organization, said all of the program’s graduates have been hired as full-time employees through the organization’s partners.
In addition to finding work, graduates are also finding success in other aspects of their life.
Parker said one is preparing to get married, another is getting ready to buy a house and all of them want to remain involved in the program in some capacity. That could include serving as mentors or as sponsors for new members.
“It’s really been cool to see the transition,” Parker said.
Before he enrolled, Lopez received schooling in mechanical engineering and machining and programming. When he joined Highland Contracting, a local company owned by One80 Inc. co-founder Will Crumley, Lopez noticed there was a slot available for a machine operator, but it was for a machine he had never previously used.
Lopez said Crumley gave him a couple months to adjust to the controls, and the company has now hired Lopez full-time.
Before entering the program, Dakota Tarlton, another graduate, was having difficulty finding a job that paid more than $10 an hour.
Tarlton met Parker through Bible study at the Oxford House, and the pastor felt One80 Inc. would be a good fit for Tarlton, who had experienced prior issues with substance abuse.
Tarlton had previously worked a couple of months for a construction company, but he never had a chance to learn a trade.
“Most companies aren’t just willing to pay you to learn, so this really gave me an opportunity to learn some skills as I worked,” he said.
As a result of his time in the One80 Inc. program, Tarlton is now working full-time for YES Contracting Services.
“I don’t know any other way I could’ve got a decent a job like this if it wasn’t for the One80 program,” he said.
One80 Inc. also offered Tarlton a vital spiritual link. It’s difficult to maintain a job while experiencing substance abuse, Tarlton said, because one’s main priority typically becomes finding drugs and getting high.
“When you’re in active addiction, in my opinion, you’re trying to fill a God-sized hole with drugs,” Tarlton said. “Here you can fill that hole with God.”