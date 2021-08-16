GATE CITY, VA - Jimmy Lee Flanary, 75 of Gate City, VA passed away Friday, August 13, 2021, at his residence.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. -11:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 p.m., in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home.
Burial will follow the service Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at the Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA. Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers.
An online guest register is available for the Flanary family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
