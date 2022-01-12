JOHNSON CITY — Shauna Harrell saw her outgoing, musical, “big teddy bear” 17-year-old son withdraw from his normal activities after being shot six times last month by an unknown assailant, but he’s now recovering and trying to get back to normal.
With few leads for police investigators to follow, Harrell decided to start a GoFundMe page to raise reward money for information leading to the arrest of whoever shot her son.
Harrell started the fundraising page on Monday and as of Wednesday people — mostly relatives and friends — had donated $1,505 to the cause.
“We have hit a dead end and are not sure what else we can do,” Harrell said. She hopes the community will step up and add to the reward.
What happened
The shooting occurred around 7:20 a.m. on Dec. 15, after Logan Brock went to start his car to warm up before leaving for class at Science Hill High School.
As he stepped out of the vehicle, Brock was shot six times — five in the face and head.
“I heard the gunshots and ran outside to find my son laying on the ground,” Harrell said in her GoFundMe post. “It was my worst nightmare come to life. We have the most amazing neighbors who came straight to us to offer help and cover until EMS and police could arrive.”
Harrell said she was in her bathroom getting ready for work and heard a popping sound.
“I didn’t think it would be gunshots. … I went to look, thinking something was wrong with Logan’s car. I went to the front door and opened it, and that’s when I saw him lying on the ground on his stomach.
“I said, ‘What happened?’ He said, ‘Mom, someone shot me.’ ”
Not knowing if the shooter was still around, Harrell dropped to the ground.
“I was looking around; I didn’t go straight to him. I got down because all I knew was that someone was shooting a gun,” she said.
Harrell’s husband and their two daughters were inside the house, and she yelled for him to call 911. He tried to walk outside, but she slammed the door in his face, still not knowing if the shooter was nearby.
A neighbor had been loading his work truck when he heard the shots and he ran to Harrell’s house.
“He told me the direction the person went. That’s when I went straight to Logan and rolled him over and put his head and shoulders on my lap.”
Police and EMS responded to the scene and Brock was taken to the hospital.
Luckily, none of the bullets hit major areas, although one remains lodged near his carotid artery and another near his spine. Those will likely stay there, but one near his eye will probably be removed at some point.
“The swelling has gone down and you can tell there’s something” under the skin, Harrell said.
Gun safety
The shooting has also caused Harrell to start looking at gun laws and gun safety.
“We are gun owners, so it wasn’t ever about gun control,” she said. “We make sure they are safely stored in the right place.”
Harrell said she joined the Safe Tennessee Project as a volunteer. On the organization’s website, it says it’s “a grassroots organization dedicated to addressing the epidemic of gun related injuries and gun violence in Tennessee. We see it as a public health concern, not a political issue. We are non-partisan and welcome members from all backgrounds.
“We are a gun violence prevention organization. Far too many Tennesseans, especially women and children, are injured or killed with a gun each year.”
Also from that website:
• We respect the Second Amendment.
• We do not advocate confiscating guns.
• We do not believe that exaggeration, hyperbole, or political rhetoric are useful and, in fact, stand in the way of meaningful and effective action needed to reduce Tennessee lives lost to bullets.
• We seek common ground and support evidenced-based policies that can reduce the number of families torn apart by gun violence.
Harrell said she just wants to help do something to keep others safe.
“They help provide education on gun safety and analyze statistical data.
“I would love to get involved with anything that could help this issue. Even if it’s just telling our story … to tell gun owners that it’s important to store guns in a responsible manner.
“Owning a gun comes with a lot of responsibility,” she said. “Thinking of the bigger picture for our community … one thing I think would reduce gun violence would be to work with gun owners to make sure guns are properly stored.”
Logan’s recovery
“The first couple of weeks he was different, but with time he’s getting back to normal,” Harrell said of Logan. “He’s a huge jokester. When he started displaying that again,” she knew he would be OK.
“My husband got me a cookbook for me to write recipes in. Logan picked it up and said, ‘Oh how fitting. Your cookbook doesn’t have any recipes in it,’ ” she said with a chuckle.
It certainly doesn’t mean Brock is fully recovered, but his personality is re-emerging.
Harrell said her son is recovering well physically, but the mental trauma of being shot looms over him.
“Now that it is almost a month later, I’m so happy to report that Logan is healing great, but it has been so hard. He will forever carry the bullets in his neck, face, and arm. … He has struggled mentally but has been holding it together. “
Johnson City police collected evidence at the scene outside Harrell’s residence and followed numerous leads. But they still don’t have enough information to find the person who shot Brock.
“(The) police have worked so hard but haven’t been able to identify the shooter. That is why I am asking for help raising money. I’m hoping offering reward money could help someone to come forward,” she said on the GoFundMe reward fundraiser page.
“He works hard and has been paying for his own car. He has two little sisters that he loves and cares about. He loves music. The last concert he went to was Morgan Wallen. He is an excellent saxophone player. He loves to hang with his buddies and work on cars, and he loves Formula One racing.
“He has the gift of finding humor in any situation. Most importantly, he is my baby, and I love him fiercely. My goal is to get justice for Logan and make sure this person can never hurt another family.”
A mother’s plea for information
“If anyone knows anything or has heard anything, please reach out to the detectives,” Harrell said. “Since this has all happened, I’m constantly thinking about it, what can I do to help these investigators? The only thing I could think to do is try to raise reward money because sometimes that helps get information.
“As a mom you’re typically in control of everything that goes on and this makes you feel helpless.”
Harrell said if there’s anything she could say to people who experience a violent crime, “find the positive wherever you can. This whole experience has made our family closer.”
Johnson City Police said there was no new information to release to the public at this time.