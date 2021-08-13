JOHNSON CITY — A Johnson City native was one of 100 artists selected nationally by Lowe’s Home Improvement to paint a mural in honor of the company’s centennial.
Jason Flack was contacted by the company about the project in late March.
“I guess they put my name in a hat with other artists, and people liked my work and they wanted that to be one of the 100 artists to contribute, and it’s just surreal,” said Flack.
Originally, Flack said, he thought the email sent to him by the company was marketing; he almost deleted it before changing his mind. When he finally did read the email, he learned he was being asked to paint a mural for the company.
“Sure enough, it was not a survey email,” said Flack. “It was Lowe’s headquarters out of North Carolina, and it was such an honor.”
The mural was completed on July 29 and was put on display on Aug. 11.
Flack said Lowe’s gave him almost complete creative freedom with the mural. The only major requirements were that “Lowe’s 100” be featured in the piece and that Flack use equipment supplied by the company.
“They really just wanted you to use their equipment and their supplies and paint from their store, which made sense,” said Flack. “There’s no better place to be sponsored by than a hardware store with everything you need.”
Along with being selected to complete the mural, Flack was also chosen along with nine other mural artists to be featured in the company’s advertisements.
Flack, who has been interested in art his whole life, said he didn’t get serious about painting until the loss of his twin sister, Jessica, in 2010.
“I just wanted people to know that I was OK without having to reach out to them,” said Flack.
Flack’s mural is currently on display at the Lowe’s Home Improvement store in Johnson City. The 8 by 16 foot mural is mobile and will be displayed both outside and inside the Lowe’s location.