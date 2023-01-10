ABINGDON — An autographed poster containing the names and images of such luminaries as Leon Russell and Marty Stuart occupies space on a back wall inside the Bone Fire Smokehouse in downtown Abingdon.

Bone Fire owner Doug Beatty, coffee cup in hand, snagged a seat near the restaurant’s front door.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.