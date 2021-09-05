GATE CITY, VA - James Patton Henderson, Jr; age 78, of Gate City, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 2, 2021 at Sycamore Shoals Medical Center in Elizabethton.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at Scott County Funeral Home in Weber City. Funeral and Masonic services will begin at 6:00 pm with Pastor Larry Tolley officiating. A military graveside service will be held at 12:00 pm on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Holston View Cemetery in Weber City with American Legion Hammond Post #3/265 presiding. Grandsons and family will be serving as pallbearers.
