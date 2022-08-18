Every time Tim Jackson wins a state golf tournament, he makes history.
He did it again Thursday at Blackthorn Club.
Jackson won the 27th Tennessee state tournament of his illustrious career, running away with the Tennessee Senior Amateur Championship for an 11-stroke victory.
“It means a lot to me,” said Jackson, who closed with a an even-par 72 for a 10-under-par 206 total. “I’ve been involved with the TGA as a director and president twice. We have a rich history and a lot of good players have come out to Tennessee. I’d like to leave my mark.”
Both trophies were headed to West Tennessee as defending champion Buzz Fly of Memphis captured the Tennessee Super-Senior Championship by five strokes after closing with a 68.
The Senior Amateur result was a foregone conclusion when Jackson, a Williston native and the defending champion, began the final round 10 under par and 11 shots clear of the field. Mike Poe’s blistering final-round 67 rocketed him into a tie for second with Jeff Golliher at one-over-par 217.
“It’s not a fair fight when Tim’s playing in an event because he’s just that good,” Poe said.
Poe, a retired basketball coach, came out hot, playing the first five holes in four under par. He wound up with seven birdies and two bogeys.
“I’m very pleased,” said Poe, who tied for eighth last year. “I’m 65. I could be playing in the Super-Senior, but I think feel like I have the length and game that I can compete. I knew I wasn’t going to beat Tim, but if you finish top 10 in this thing with this caliber of players, that’s good.”
Cary Daniels and Bryan Rodgers tied for fourth at 218.
Jackson, who had rounds of 66 and 68 to start the tournament, proved he was human with a double-bogey on the ninth hole.
“I just said ‘I’m not as sharp today so just plod along and don’t press,’ and that’s what I did,” he said. “I felt more pressure this morning with an 11-shot lead than I did all week just because of expectations. I struggled a little bit today, but I hung in there and did what I needed to do.”
Jackson began to win state championships with the 1990 Tennessee Mid-Amateur. Along the way, he’s won six State Amateurs, six Mid-Amateurs, four Senior Amateurs, four Senior Match Plays, three Senior Four-Balls, and one State Open, Senior State Open, Match Play and Four-Ball.
SUPER-SENIOR
Fly and David Apperson were tied heading to the tough par-four ninth hole, where Apperson hit two balls in the water and made a triple-bogey 7.
That’s where the match turned and Fly was able to coast in by playing the final nine holes in two under. He capped his championship in style with a birdie on the final hole.
Fly finished six-under-par 210. Apperson, who was three-under on the day before the disastrous ninth, shot even-par 72 for a 215 total.
Apperson eagled the par-five 14th to briefly get back into contention, but two ensuing bogeys ended his slight chances.
“It’s hard to win golf tournaments,” Fly said. “You just get yourself in position and do your best. I like to compete and see if I can do it when I’m nervous.”
Mike Freels shot 72 on Thursday to climb into third place at 222. He was followed by Tony Green, who finished with a 71, at 224.