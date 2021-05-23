Iva Nell Ferguson
NICKELSVILLE, VA - Iva Nell Ferguson, 88, of Nickelsville, VA went to her Heavenly home on May 20, 2021 at Nova Health and Rehab in Weber City, VA.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday May 25, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at Ferguson Family Cemetery on Big Moccasin Road in Scott County. Rev. Jeff DeBoard will be officiating. Nephews and friends will serve as pallbearers. The Nickelsville Community Choir will provide the music.
Friends are requested to meet at the cemetery at 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday for the graveside service.
The family would like to send special thanks to Dr. DeMotts and his staff for their loving care of Iva.
