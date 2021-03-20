By MIKE STILL
WISE — While COVID-19 has tested many Virginia colleges’ ability to react with classroom education, a technology initiative from two years ago at The University of Virginia’s College at Wise arrived at the right time and place.
“I wish I could say we were prescient,” Chancellor Donna P. Henry said of 2019’s innovate2eleVAte, which saw every UVA Wise faculty member and full-time student being issued an iPad with software packages.
When Virginia put state colleges and universities on emergency lockdown a year ago, the iPad project allowed instructors to turn around in two to three weeks and continue teaching spring semester classes. Students counties and states away were able to maintain contact with instructors despite the lockdown, and those experiences helped prepare UVA Wise for a changed 2020-21 academic year.
“It really worked well,” Henry said. “Through 2018 and 2019, we had tested innovate2eleVAte with faculty and staff before its rollout in 2019. The key to its success was having an Apple learning specialist on campus for the first several months, holding workshops and one-on-one training. We had practice for that first fall semester, and then we came back to the pandemic.”
With a range of pandemic-related mitigation measures to improve on-campus safety and provide virtual learning opportunities for students and staff with health concerns, Henry said the necessary technology infrastructure from the iPad program eased much of that transition.
“Faculty have learned ways to make use of the technology,” Henry said. “They’re saving students money for books by using free materials available online and using electronic submission, grading and return of assignments.”
“About 250 of our full-time students have elected to go virtual full time, and about 65% of classes are virtual hybrid virtual and in-person,” Henry said. “We have classrooms with spaced desks, Plexiglas shields in many campus areas, additional cleaning of classrooms between classes. It’s been a lot of work, and our custodial staff have stepped up to the challenge.”
Other initiatives put in place before the pandemic are also bearing fruit, Henry said. 2019’s Within Reach program, which covers tuition and fee costs for full-time, degree-seeking in-state students of families with an income of $40,000 or less.
The fall 2020 semester saw 365 eligible Within Reach students — first-time, returning and transfer students — Henry said, with the tuition aid coming from Pell grants and existing need-based scholarships. She estimated that about half of next fall’s incoming class will be eligible for the program.
Henry pointed to college Vice Chancellor for Enrollment Management Chris Dearth’s efforts to improve turnaround on FAFSA aid form processing so students will know within a week of submitting FAFSA what financial aid they can receive.
“We were hoping to have a big enrollment growth this year before the pandemic, but even with that we saw a two-percent bump in enrollment in the fall,” Henry said. “That was an exciting development.
Approval for UVA-Wise to begin offering in-state tuition to students in several states in the Appalachian Regional Commission region has also helped enrollment growth. Henry said that, before that program, the college saw maybe three to five students each year from that region.
“Last year, we enrolled about 50 students across the ARC region,” Henry said.
Efforts to offer graduate programs at UVA Wise continue, Henry said. The college’s nursing program is working with the University of Virginia to offer a masters of science program for family nurse practitioners.
UVA Wise is also working with the State Council for Higher Education in Virginia for approval of a Wise-based graduate program in education.
Henry said the demand is high among Southwest Virginia teachers as well as teachers in other parts of the state working with the college’s Center for Teaching Excellence.
Given the geographical spread of interested teachers, Henry said a master’s program in education could be done as a hybrid online/in-person class program.
While the pandemic impacted late spring and fall sports in 2020, Henry said basketball, football, lacrosse baseball, volleyball and softball have made a reappearance this spring. The NCAA has implemented rigorous COVID-19 testing protocols and Virginia has implemented its own restrictions on indoor and outdoor athletic events, changing the look of sports from a team and spectator aspect.
“It’s incredible that we were able to turn on a dime,” Henry said of UVA-Wise’s ability to manage operations under a pandemic.
“We look forward to getting more vaccines out there and getting back to something close to normal.”