Melanie Yodkins, the owner of CenterStage Performing Arts Studio, said operating a business in downtown Johnson City can come with serious safety concerns.
On one occasion, a fight broke out in front of her studio on South Roan Street and someone ended up breaking a sealer around her air conditioning unit, which Yodkins said has also been vandalized.
In broad daylight, two different people have also attempted to get into stopped vehicles while parents drop students off for class. Additionally, flower pots placed outside have been used as makeshift wastebaskets and bathrooms.
“Every step forward that has been made downtown to bring people in to enjoy what we have to offer as well as encourage people to get involved with events is exciting to see,” Yodkins said. “With the safety concerns we’ve been seeing, I am concerned that we are taking even more steps backwards.”
With a shooting at Tipton Street Pub roughly two weeks ago and another downtown business recently opting to end its traditional late-night service because of safety concerns, there has been a renewed focus on security in downtown Johnson City.
Yodkins said she’s primarily concerned about the safety of customers. She has many young people using her studio during the evenings, and several students, she said, refuse to walk through the passageway from the Downtown Square parking lot because of people loitering there.
This is the business’ second year using its space at 308 S. Roan St., and Yodkins said she wasn’t experiencing serious issues until July. After three incidents outside the studio, she called the Johnson City Police Department and asked them to increase evening patrols. Yodkins said she would like to see a more robust police presence in high-traffic areas.
How have police responded?
Chief Karl Turner told the Press earlier this month that the department added a second full-time officer in the downtown area in August and has also paid extra officers overtime to patrol the business district.
In April, the City Commission heard a plan to install cameras in the downtown area. Under the proposal, cameras would be positioned to cover East Main Street, Spring Street, Tipton Street, the downtown breezeway at 216 E. Main St. and the parking lots at the Downtown Square and Cherry Street.
At the time, staff estimated the total cost of installation would be $73,000. A city spokesperson said on Tuesday the presentation was informational and there is not currently funding set aside for security cameras.
Kim Blaine, the president of the Central Johnson City Alliance and the owner of Downtown Yoga Center, said stakeholders regularly discuss downtown safety and cleanliness, and there have been public and private meetings about solutions.
“There is some police presence during the day and after dark, but we still need more patrol and cameras on the streets,” she said. “Equally important is to prevent incidents by targeting the root of the issues. That may include reviewing calls and reports to see when and where we are most vulnerable.
“It’s my understanding our police department has recently hired a full staff of officers. So, we’re probably heading in the right direction but, to reiterate, we need more patrol and cameras.”
Not all businesses have concerns.
Artisans’ Village, a fair trade retail store, has been in downtown Johnson City for nine years, and owner Michael Short said he has never encountered any problems. Police have been effective, he said.
“I would not let my child spend time down here, I would not let my wife spend time down here if I thought for even a nanosecond that they were not going to be safe,” he said. “But ... that’s during the daylight hours.”
The business is typically open from 11 a.m. to about 6 p.m. or later depending on the time of year.
“Our experience in nearly 10 years doing business downtown is that this is an incredibly safe environment to shop, live and do business during those hours,” Short said.
Dick Nelson, the owner of Dos Gatos Coffee Bar and Nelson Fine Art, said concerns about safety aren’t problems unique to Johnson City. Recent issues, he said, appear to stem at least in part from people’s overeagerness to carry firearms when they visit bars.
“I’m not anti-gun,” he added. “I’m anti-stupid.”
