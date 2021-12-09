ELIZABETHTON — Two Carter County Sheriff’s Department investigators and Chad Benfield’s former fiancée took the stand Thursday in Benfield’s trial on a first-degree murder charge.
Benfield is charged in the death of his neighbor, 89-year-old Mary Nolen, in July 2017.
The investigators testified about how Benfield became the suspect in Nolen’s death and also described an interrogation session with Benfield, which turned into a negotiation session between the investigators and Benfield that lasted more than two hours.
Another key witness on Thursday was Benfield’s former fiancée, Donna Gay of Gaffney, South Carolina, who testified on the events of the night Nolen was assaulted. She also described finding women’s clothing in her house that matched the description of some missing items from Nolen’s residence.
Gay testified that she decided to break up with Benfield that July. She said she and Benfield were having problems in their relationship and that Benfield had been drinking heavily.
She said he had also been texting women at their workplace at the McDonald’s Restaurant in Mountain City. Gay said that after work, she enticed Benfield to drink some shots of alcohol with the intention of getting him to pass out so that she could check his cell phone.
She got the phone and found texts to and from women. She said she then confronted Benfield and that the two spent several hours arguing. She said they argued until 1 a.m. and then went to bed, while Benfield said the argument lasted until 3 a.m.
Sheriff’s Department investigators said that either time would have provided several hours in which no one at Benfield’s residence was awake.
The investigators contend that gave Benfield enough time to go to the residence of Mary Nolen, his backdoor neighbor. It was later on that morning, July 14, 2017, that family members discovered Nolen lying on her bed, unable to speak and badly bruised on her neck and upper body.
Benfield would become a suspect in Nolen’s attack and later death on July 26. He became the suspect after a DNA profile of fingernail clippings from Nolen and swabs of her fingers indicated that the skin cells found there belonged to Benfield or another male in Benfield’s paternal lineage.
Capt. Mike Little, who was the chief investigator for the Carter County Sheriff’s Department in July 2017, went to Gaffney to interrogate Gay after Benfield became a suspect.
Little said it was “a difficult interview,” and she appeared to be trying to protect him. Little said he later apologized to Gay for the difficult interview.
Nevertheless, Little said Gay did provide an important piece of information. He testified that Gay told him that when she was cleaning up her home to move back to Gaffney, she found some bedsheets she did not recognize that did not fit any of the beds at her home.
She said she also found a woman’s nightgown and a woman’s robe that did not fit anyone in her home. Gay said the items were found in a section of the basement where a shower had been started but never built, leaving a space no one usually went into.
Little said Nolen’s family had said the only things missing from her residence after the assault were the sheets on her bed and some prescription medicine. The family also said Nolen was wearing a night gown she never would wear.
The jurors also heard from the sheriff’s department’s chief investigator, Jeff Markland.
He discussed an interview he and Little had with Benfield on Aug. 11, 2017. The jurors watched the video of the interview, which was more than two hours long. The video shows Benfield attempting to negotiate with Markland and Little in order to have private time with Gay for his upcoming birthday.
The defense is scheduled to present its evidence and testimony to the jury Friday.