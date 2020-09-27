In June, the International Storytelling Center announced its marquee event — the National Storytelling Festival, which brings thousands to downtown Jonesborough — would be held virtually.
At the time, ISC President Kiran Singh Sirah called it “an opportunity to continue our work, so we can have the bigger event when we invite people back.” After months of work developing a “really quality-based” platform for the festival, the event is ready to go live on Thursday.
“The opportunity of the festival this year is to grow a new audience, and grow this audience in a way that we can invite them to Jonesborough so in 2021 we can grow this new audience, cultivate this art form, keep the tradition alive and celebrate something we all celebrate as a region: The heritage and the art of storytelling,” Singh Sirah said, adding that the organization is “presenting this in the highest quality possible.”
Singh Sirah said the hope is a virtual event will reach more people around the world, and bring them to Jonesborough in 2021. He highlighted the opportunity to bring people together as the pandemic continues to spread and protests for social justice and police reform take place throughout the nation.
“We’re very mindful of what’s going on,” Singh Sirah said, “and I think people come (to listen) because it’s important to unplug for a while, and I think that’s wholly beneficial to just unplug from your day-to-day and just escape for a little while — that’s why we go to movies or read a book sometimes, we like to escape — it’s an act of looking after yourself but at the same time, the stories can reflect the world, and there’s enough in this space to do both.
“There is a lot of stuff going on in our nation and our world, it’s been a difficult year for so many,” Singh Sirah said, saying that a crisis can often create opportunity as well. “What I think storytelling does is help us see the beauty in despair, the beauty in a crisis and, in a liminal space — particularly in this difficult time — it helps us to kind of reenergize, reignite and think about what’s really important beyond any label of politics, religion, culture, ethnicity. What’s really important is our story that we share, that connects our joy, suffering, pain and sorrow. This is, essentially, the essence of the storytelling movement.”
Some of this year’s highlights are an appearance by Apollo 13 astronaut Fred Haise, ghost stories, an after hours concert with storyteller Antonio Sacre and appearances by fan favorites Donald Davis, Sheila Arnold, Carmen Deedy and Kevin Kling. There will also be pre-festival workshops hosted by Kim Weitkamp, Noa Baum, Lyn Ford and Elizabeth Ellis.
With the novel coronavirus beginning to take hold in the region back in March, Singh Sirah said they began engaging in conversations about how to safely bring people to Jonesborough, before conceding there wasn’t a safe way to do so. The festival accounts for 80% of the ISC’s annual funding, and has about $8 million in local economic impact, but Singh Sirah said in June that safety was the top priority.
“It really came down to the essential part of this, and that’s that it’s just not safe,” Singh Sirah told the Press in June. “That is the reason why.”
The 48th annual festival will take place Oct. 1-3, and features nearly three dozen tellers, with shows remaining available until Oct. 10. Tickets are $50 per household for a weekend pass or $25 for students. Some individual event tickets can also be purchased separately. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.storytellingcenter.net/festival/.
“I think people need the festival now,” Singh Sirah said. “I wouldn’t say more than ever, but just like any other time they need the festival, they need to feel connected.”