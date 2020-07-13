Johnson City Schools recently released its 2020-21 school year protocols as the district gets set to reopen schools for in-person learning on Aug. 4.
But infection cases and rates are higher now than when schools closed their doors for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year in March.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health, there were 417 active cases in Northeast Tennessee and 14 new cases in Washington County on Monday.
Washington County now sits at an average of 10.57 new cases per day in the last two weeks and a two-week average rate of new cases per 100,000 residents of 8.33.
Johnson City Schools’ decision to remain open or closed will be evaluated by the following criteria:
None to Minimal School Community Spread: An average of 0-5 or below new cases of COVID per 100,000 residents over the last 14 days. This will allow schools to operate in a relatively normal fashion with social distancing
Minimal to Moderate School Community Spread: An average of 5.01–10.99 new COVID-19 cases over the last 14 days. In this stage students will either wear masks, use a physical barrier to the side of desks, or distance approximately 6 feet apart. Classroom windows will be open when conditions allow, and assemblies of 50 or fewer students will be discouraged but allowed. The flow of foot traffic will also be restricted to one direction.
Substantial School Community Spread: An average of 11 or more new cases per 100,000 county residents may close schools.
Johnson City Schools’ Supervisor of Safety and Mental Health Greg Wallace told the Press Monday the district is working with local and state health officials to closely monitor the pandemic in the county and make decisions accordingly.
“If we are able, our goal is to safely hold traditional classes while following all of the guidance and protocols,” he said. “For our families who do not feel comfortable returning to school, we will offer a remote option.”
Washington County Schools Director Bill Flanary said his district is using the same metric as the city district.. He said future decisions regarding reopening protocol will be made with the guidance of Health Department officials.
It is important to note that the metric or threshold may change over time as new information is gathered and additional metrics concerning school reopening are gathered by the Tennessee Department of Health. For instance, we can now track infection rates down to the ZIP code as opposed to just a countywide rate,” he said, adding that multiple factors will also play into plans to reopen or close schools again.
Johnson City Education Association President Joe Crabtree said many instructors, parents and students expressed frustration with the abrupt shift to virtual and remote learning last year, but teachers still have some concerns about reopening.
He said questions about adequate cleaning supplies, masks and hand sanitizer are among some of the main concerns of teachers who often have to pay out-of-pocket for some education supplies.
“With current class sizes and the sizes of our physical classrooms, keeping all students separated by the 6-foot recommendation is challenging and in some cases impossible. Educators need assurances of being able to safely distance students for their protection,” he said, adding that some teachers have concerns about safety and the use of sick days.
Despite these concerns and some unanswered questions, Crabtree said he appreciates the working relationship teachers have with officials and administration.
As of Monday evening, more than 70% of respondents to a poll on the Johnson City Press’ website said schools should not reopen.