Dobyns-Bennett faces a bounce-back situation, and two things make it easier.
The Indians are at home, and they are facing an opponent that is tied with them for first place in Region 1-6A.
D-B plays host to Jefferson County in a key league game Friday night at J. Fred Johnson Stadium.
The Indians, 5-1 and coming off a humbling 35-7 loss to Greeneville, are still unbeaten where it counts with two region wins.
“We tried to preach to the kids this week, our first goal is to win the Region 1-6A championship,” Tribe head coach Joey Christian said. “Next we want to make a deep run in the playoffs. Last week’s loss was devastating. It’s that way any time. You don’t play this game to lose, and it was hard. But we have to respond and understand our goals are still attainable. We have to go out and be the best team we can be.”
FOR REAL?
Jefferson County, coming off an 0-10 season in 2020, has found better days this year. And Christian said the Patriots’ start (3-2 overall and 2-0 in the region) is legitimate.
“This is the best Jeff County team we’ve played in the last four years, and I don’t think it’s close,” Christian said. “They’re are very well coached up front and do a very good job there, but they are better at the skill spots.”
The skill athletes on Christian’s radar are sophomore quarterback Izaiah Hall, sophomore running backs Omarian Mills and Dallas Williamson, and senior receiver Kade Parker. Hall has thrown for 739 yards and nine scores with just two interceptions.
“He’s very athletic and throws well,” Christian said. “Trying to get pressure on him is not a good thing because he will take off running and then it’s a pure chase.”
Mills and Williamson have combined for 745 yards rushing with eight touchdowns. And Parker has racked up 24 catches for 277 yards and five scores.
“Their skills guys are getting better and better,” Christian said. “It makes (the Patriots) more dangerous. Jeff County is good.”
ON THE OTHER SIDE
Defensively the Patriots like to get after their opponent.
“They bring a lot of pressure,” Christian said. “They have a defensive end, Shawn David Workman, who has started since he was a freshman. He plays really hard and gets after it. And their linebacker, Lex Breeden, has started for three years.”
FOR THE INDIANS
Christian declined to state any specifics on his quarterback situation. Starter Jake Carson was injured against Greeneville and part-timer Noah Blankenship took over full-time duties.
“Whoever we put out there is who we put out there,” Christian said. “As a whole, we’re limping toward the bye week. We need it to get healed up.”
Carson has thrown for 721 yards while Blankenship has totaled 295. I’Shawn Graves, who missed the Greeneville game, leads with 404 rushing yards. Receiver Jonavan Gillespie has totaled 278 yards with five scores.