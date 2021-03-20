By HOLLY VIERS
KINGSPORT — Since this time last year, churches have been faced with the difficult task of reimagining their worship services and other events.
And while some churches have already returned to some form of in-person worship, church leaders continue to monitor case counts and maintain a certain degree of flexibility when looking toward the future. The Times News recently spoke to three local pastors to find out how their churches have adapted to the pandemic.
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church
When the COVID-19 shutdowns first began, Pastor Scottie Burkhalter said Holy Trinity leaders prayed hard about how to keep the congregation together. They created a phone tree to minimize feelings of isolation, made masks for the parishioners and used the church website (holytrinitykingsport.org) as a communication tool to share updates.
The church also began to publish videos, including midweek words of encouragement and filmed worship services. On July 5, the church started holding drive-in Sunday worship services with contactless communion, Burkhalter said. Since that time, the church has not missed a week of worshiping in the parking lot, he said.
“We commune weekly at our church,” Burkhalter said. “We’ve got doctors and nurses, and they literally put surgical gloves on my hands, and I have a mask on, and we’ve got a system set up so that we’ve got somebody that spots the cars that are coming up. They tell them how many people are in the car, and we have that many cups of wine and that many wafers on a tray, and I hold that tray out to the window and they take those off that tray. Each tray has a brand new Bounty paper towel, and if a tray gets touched by a parishioner, we put that tray to the side until it’s been sterilized. So that became a really neat thing for us.”
During the drive-in services, the church broadcasts Burkhalter’s sermons via an FM transmitter on its own station, 99.7 WHLT. Churchgoers can pull into the parking lot and tune in to the station to listen through their car speakers, while watching Burkhalter preach from the sidewalk. For those who can’t attend the drive-ins, the services are still available in video form on the church website.
“We’ve also developed a reopening task force, if you will, and there’s myself and four other people on it, and what we’re doing is we’re looking at all the guidelines and the fact that things have changed now,” Burkhalter said. “Our community here, our active worshipers, we’re like 80% vaccinated for those who are in their 60s and above, but what we’re going to do is make a recommendation to council as to when we think we can go back into the church. We’re taking it seriously and just trying to be cautious.”
First Baptist Church
Pastor Marvin Cameron said a year ago in mid-March, the church held its last in-person service before transitioning to online worship. The church was online-only from the third week of March until the first week of July.
“We had been doing livestreaming before, but only on a very limited basis,” Cameron said. “So we began really focusing on our online presence, and one way we did that, I would film my sermon at different locations throughout the Tri-Cities to create some interest. So I preached one week at the Bristol Motor Speedway, one week at the lake at Bays Mountain, I did graduate Sunday from outside Dobyns-Bennett and Sullivan South, I did a Sunday at Andrew Johnson’s gravesite. So I did a lot of different things to try to pique people’s interest.”
The church returned to in-person services in July, returned online in October, then went back to in-person in November. From there, the church returned online near Christmas before getting back to in-person worship in two services Jan. 31, where it has remained since.
“Our custodian goes through between services and does some disinfecting with a fogging machine on all the pews, all the doorknobs, everything like that; we do that before every service and between the two services on Sunday, and then after the service,” Cameron said. “We do that throughout the building; anytime a table is used, we sanitize it, same with chairs. So we’re very diligent in doing our best to avoid the contacted situations.”
Cameron added that some Sunday school classes have resumed gathering in-person, along with midweek activities for children and youth. Some other activities, such as midweek Bible studies, remain online, and services continue to be live- streamed on the church website and other platforms.
First Broad Street United Methodist Church
Lead Pastor Randy Frye said that like other churches, First Broad Street shut down once the pandemic reached this region. Church leaders developed a four-phase reopening plan, which involved limiting capacity in services and implementing other safety measures.
“We did, at one point, cut out all in-person gatherings,” Frye said. “We had some small gatherings of less than 10 people; back in February, we opened up our children and youth Wednesday night activities. … Our regular Wednesday night programs still are not meeting. All of our Sunday school classes are meeting via Zoom, and all of our church meetings have been Zoom meetings, as well.”
Frye said the church resumed in-person worship the first Sunday of February, after being in person two Sundays in June and October through the end of December. The church in February began by holding two services, but on March 7, the church started to hold four morning services — two at 8:30 and two at 10:45 — with a capacity limit in each.
“We’ve got designated places where a family can fit, so we maintain that 6-foot distance between separate households,” Frye said. “We have temperature checks, contact tracing registration, and after our services, we fumigate the sanctuary and the fellowship hall.”
The church continues to livestream its worship services, something it’s been doing for four years. The church nursery will open at the end of March, but in-person Sunday school classes probably won’t resume until the end of summer, Frye said.
“What we’re seeing is that now that people are getting vaccinated, they’re coming back,” Frye said, “and the last three or four weeks, we’ve seen people back in church that did not come the first two times we reopened, that we hadn’t seen in worship since March a year ago.”