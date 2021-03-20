Despite the many challenges of the last year, schools in Scott County are making the most of a difficult situation.
The school system’s teachers and staff have adapted to a number of changes thrown their way since March of last year, while still making meaningful education for students a top priority. The Times News recently spoke with Superintendent John Ferguson to find out how the school system is using its coronavirus relief funds and how virtual learning has gone.
How much coronavirus relief funding did the school system receive?
Ferguson said the school system received three different rounds of funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, commonly called the CARES Act. The first round of CARES Act money distributed to Scott County Schools equaled $660,165.91, Ferguson said.
From there, the school system applied for a second round, called CARES Act set-aside funds, which was distributed as a grant through the Department of Education. The school system received $431,742.67 to go toward specific categories — special education, mental health, technology, cleaning supplies and facilities upgrades.
The third round of money the school system received, which had to be spent prior to Dec. 31, was from the Coronavirus Relief Fund. Ferguson said Scott County Schools received $593,495 from this fund, which was filtered through the state to each individual school system.
Ferguson added that the school system received a little over $2.7 million from the second CARES Act that was signed at the end of December; those funds can be carried over through September of 2023. Despite getting multiple rounds of funding, Ferguson said the funds’ usage is quite restrictive.
“That’s a message that people need to understand,” Ferguson said. “We just can’t spend haphazard with this, of course, because they have to be within their guidelines.”
How has the school system used these funds?
Ferguson said a committee comprising the heads of each department was formed to make funding decisions.
Department heads brought their top funding requests to the committee, which developed a plan for the school system.
The funds have allowed the school system to employ additional nursing staff, instructional assistants and teachers.
Ferguson said those positions will continue as long as funding allows, with the ultimate goal being “to make those available from here on out.”
From a maintenance standpoint, Scott County Schools was the first in the region to install ionization devices in all of its schools, Ferguson added.
The devices run off the intake fans in the schools’ heating and cooling systems; when those fans are on, the ionization technology kills viruses in the air, Ferguson explained.
The school system has also purchased additional buses, three vans to assist with meal deliveries to students, cleaning supplies and protective equipment, thermometers, Clorox disinfecting machines for the buses and water heaters for the schools that didn’t have hot water in bathrooms.
How have teachers and students adapted to virtual learning?
Though many Scott County students are now learning in person, some chose to continue virtual learning through the end of the school year.
The school system continues to offer virtual learning not only to those students, but also to those who normally attend in person but are in quarantine.
“The teachers and staff that have provided this option for our students. They have done an excellent job in continuing the education of the students electronically,” Ferguson said.
“I want to commend even our teachers who are teaching our students in person; they, too, have had to make drastic changes in how they have presented items, working with the students on the communication end. They, too, have had to do quite a bit in a short amount of time, and I just want to thank the staff, everyone included, that has been involved in this,” he said.