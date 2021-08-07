GATE CITY, VA - Homer Marce Cavin, age 85, of Gate City, passed away on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at his home.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm Saturday, August 7, 2021, at Christian-Sells Funeral Home in Rogersville. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Eugene Sexton, Rev. Mark Sexton, and Rev. Michael Peters officiating. The graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm Sunday in North Fork Church Cemetery.