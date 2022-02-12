The Boones Creek Historical Trust plans to distribute a packet to every history teacher in the Johnson City and Washington County school systems to help teach students regional history.
The packets will contain the recently released documentary “Voices Of Boones Creek,” a 30-minute video covering 265 years of Boones Creek history told by the descendants of the early families.
Boones Creek was Tennessee’s first community, and there is a rich supply of oral tradition that has been handed down through these families.
The film was made possible by an Arts Build Communities grant provided by the Tennessee Arts Commission and by Shell, Miller, Sebastian Advertizing. The film was co-produced by Vicki Shell and Anabelle Spears, both of Boones Creek.
Vanessa Pugh, educational liaison for the trust, designed a teacher worksheet following the sequential order of the movie for the packet.
“As a retired teacher, I know the significance of delving into unexplored areas of the past to utterly understand the present,” Pugh said. “And believe me, these early stories will help our students appreciate and understand where we live. The future reward is that those students become involved citizens because they care about this place.”
Voices of Boones Creek was eight months in the making and is underscored with a soundtrack produced by local musicians and vocalist Sarah Beth Lovell.
“It has been a goal of ours for more than a decade,” Historical Trust President Lilly Hensley said. “We have collected information for years and this is really a mission accomplished.”
The Boones Creek Historical Trust and the Boones Creek Opry are located at 632 Hales Chapel Road, Gray.
The 1842 Keefauver home at the site has been repurposed into a small museum. Voices of Boones Creek documentary may be viewed in the museum theater. The hours of operation are Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. School groups are welcome by appointment.
In addition to the museum, the Boones Creek Opry has live music each Saturday. The Opry begins at 6 p.m. and open mic starts at 7. If your child would like to learn a musical instrument contact the BCHT Randy Carrier School of Music at 423-461-0151.