It has been almost two decades since Science Hill has played Morristown East, but the Hilltoppers are familiar with the trip from years of having West as a league mate.
The series renews at Burke-Toney Stadium on Friday as the Hilltoppers try to stay in a tie for first place in Region 1-6A. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Science Hill (3-3), Dobyns-Bennett (5-1) and Jefferson County (3-2) are each 2-0 in the league. And while the Patriots and Indians do battle in Kingsport, the Hilltoppers will be heavy favorites against a team that is still looking for its first win.
HOSPITABLE HOSTS?
East, which last met the Hilltoppers in 2002, is 0-5 and has an unwanted penchant for turnovers. East has thrown 17 interceptions and fumbled 13 times, losing five of those.
By comparison, the Hilltoppers have nine turnovers.
“They’ve had a rough season, but I feel like they have good athletes,” Science Hill head coach Stacy Carter said. “Their quarterback throws it all over the place.”
East has run the ball 112 times while attempting 156 passes. The Hilltoppers have 182 ground attempts compared to 167 passes.
“I want to see the same things we did against Maryville in terms of balance,” Carter said. “Look at the games we’ve lost, and it has been 70-80 percent passing and 20-30 runs. We want to be more 50-50, and that’s the kind of team you need to be. You have to run 50 percent of the time to be effective. We’re getting back to where we need to be, and we’re committed to running the football.”
Baylor Brock is the leader of the ground attack with 759 yards rushing for the season, combined with 11 touchdowns. Quarterback Jaxon Diamond has thrown for 1,252 yards and 11 scores. Jack Torbett (23 catches for 414 yards) and Cole Torbett (23 for 347) are the top receiving threats.
GETTING DEFENSIVE
Science Hill gave up a lot of points against Maryville, but the defense was put in some bad spots.
That side of the ball has been solid this year after halftime. The Hilltoppers have surrendered only seven scores in the second half, and two of those were against the second-string defense.
One thing holding the Hilltoppers back is the 20 touchdowns allowed before the break.
“It’s important to get off to a good start,” Carter said. “The next few games, if we win out — which we are capable of doing if we play good football — we will win this thing. It’s important to have good games the rest of the season. We’ve been through the gauntlet of our schedule, and I think we’ve gotten better.”
Cade Fleeman and Justus Sutton lead the Hilltoppers in tackles with 42 apiece. Jeremiah Hise has totaled 37.
EAST LEADERS
Quarterback Eli Seals has thrown for 1,180 yards with nine touchdowns and 16 interceptions. His top threat is Micah Simpson with 31 grabs for 600 yards and five scores.
Ethan Ledford has 277 yards rushing to lead the ground game.