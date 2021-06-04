Although they want to stay downtown, organizers of the Johnson City Farmers Market are concerned that an increase in the rate they're paying to rent the Pavilion at Founders Park could eventually force them to relocate.
Linda Evans, the vice president of the farmers market, said the organization was originally paying $1 a year when the pavilion was managed by the Johnson City Development Authority.
That fee increased to $125 per month last year. Now, with management of downtown facilities reverting to the city, that fee is $150 per day, which Evans said is beyond what the organization can afford.
"Our vendors want to stay at the pavilion," Evans said. "That's where we want to be ..., but to go from $125 a month to $150 a day ... for our agency it was just beyond reason."
In August, the city terminated its management agreements with the JCDA for King Commons Park, Founders Park and the Pavilion at Founders Park so it could move special events in-house.
In May, the city commission voted to set fees for rentals at downtown facilities. The fee structure commissioners approved last month maintains the same rates charged under the original agreement with the JCDA. It does, however, provide a discount for nonprofits.
Reserving the Founders Park pavilion is $300 for half a day, but nonprofit organizations like the farmers market can receive a 50% rate reduction, bringing their fee to $150.
City officials said they're still waiting for the farmers market to submit the nonprofit paperwork necessary to receive that discount. The organization is, however, paying the $150 rate while the city waits for that documentation.
Currently, the farmers market occurs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday. It generally lasts from May through October.
Evans said the farmers market has started looking for other locations and has managed to find an alternative spot, which is not in downtown Johnson City.
"That's an option," she said. "It's not one that we want to take by any means, but it's an option that's available to us should that be what we have to do as a market."
The market's revenue comes from a yearly $40 membership fee and a $12 per-day fee to setup at the pavilion.
With social distancing requirements being lifted, the farmers market can set up more booths in the pavilion, but Evans said there's no guarantee that all those spots will be filled.
Market organizers want the majority of those spots to be reserved for farmers selling produce, and many of those items aren't ready for sale until late June or July. Organizers are now hoping to find creative ways to fill the remaining spaces until produce vendors are ready to reserve spots.
On Friday morning, Evans said, the organization hadn't yet heard back from the city, but she was confident city officials would be receptive to the organization's concerns.
"They want the market there as much as we want to be there," she said.
City Manager Pete Peterson said the City Commission sets the fee schedule.
"Unless the City Commission alters that fee schedule, it's a policy decision," Peterson said. "There's not much staff can do with it."
The original fee schedule was approved by the City Commission years ago, and at the time, Peterson said, the JCDA opted to charge the farmers market a different rate.
With the number of available slots at the pavilion, he added, the farmers market should be able to cover the cost of reservations.
"I think $150 is a very reasonable fee for the use of the facility," Peterson said.
Evans noted that the farmers market plays an important role in the social fabric of downtown Johnson City.
"There's a lot community interaction, and I think that's priceless," Evans said.