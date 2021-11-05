Unicoi County could soon become a premier destination for those seeking romantic, luxurious getaways.
The Joint Economic and Community Development Board of Unicoi County announced on Friday that Coffee Ridge in the southern part of the county will soon be the site of a nearly $20 million resort.
According to a press release from the JECDB, the resort will “create cabins and amenities in a luxury atmosphere surrounded by the beautiful Appalachian Mountains.” The release also states that the resort will be the first of its kind in upper East Tennessee.
“Coffee Ridge will be an all-inclusive, couples-only resort, offering a high-end, tailor-made experience for couples to connect with nature and ultimately each other,” said Coffee Ridge Resort owners David and Deborah Hatley. “Coffee Ridge will celebrate an ultra-modern design throughout the property while focusing on sustainability. We look forward to fostering growth in the area and showcasing our region’s beautiful characteristics.”
Tyler Engle, the executive director of the JECDB, said that groundbreaking is scheduled for January 2022, and the projected completion date is near the end of 2023.
“We’ve worked closely with the family who is bringing the resort here,” said Engle. “We’re really excited to see their vision come to fruition, and we know that this is just another part of our economic development strategy to see a broad and growing economy.”