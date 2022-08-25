BLOUNTVILLE — Art, music and local history will fill the heart of the Blountville Historic District on Saturday as Sullivan County's Department of Archives and Tourism hosts its Heritage Festival.
It will mark the first such event in three years following a two-year hiatus due to health precautions during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It's also revamped.
"We wanted to bring back an event near the end of summer," Archives and Tourism Director Matthew Johnson said. "For several years the department put on a community flea market event about this time of year. Its popularity began to wane a bit the last couple of years it ran. We wanted to build on that concept of having vendors, live music, food and tours of our historic sites."
Johnson said he and others involved in organizing the event also recognized a smaller footprint for the event would better highlight some of Historic Blountville's better-known landmarks, such as the Old Deery Inn and the Anderson Townhouse.
"And there was a strong interest in creating a showcase opportunity for the region's artists and craftspeople," Johnson said. "We have 30 booths reserved by nearly two dozen vendors who will be displaying and offering their work for sale."
The event will line the Great Stage Road (Highway 126) between Highway 394 and Anderson Street from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
At 1 p.m. Nina Ketron will begin a performance of Bluegrass music.
Tours of the Old Deery Inn will be available throughout the day, for a suggested donation of $5.
The Anderson Townhouse, which houses the Ralph Blizard Museum, will also be open to the public.
For more information, contact the Sullivan County Department of Archives and Tourism at (423) 323-4660.