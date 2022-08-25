BLOUNTVILLE — Art, music and local history will fill the heart of the Blountville Historic District on Saturday as Sullivan County's Department of Archives and Tourism hosts its Heritage Festival.

It will mark the first such event in three years following a two-year hiatus due to health precautions during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sullivan County Historical Association Ed Bush talks about the organization's work to establish the Ralph Blizard Museum, featuring scores of the internationally-known long-bow fiddler's personal items, inside the historic Anderson Townhouse in Blountville, Tennessee.

