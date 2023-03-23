Editor’s Note: Healthy Kingsport wants to recognize the champion organizations within our community that promote the health and well-being of their staff members. Cigna has been a continued partner of our programs’ initiatives.
Cigna Healthcare is an advocate for better health through every stage of life. We guide customers and clients through the healthcare system, empowering them with the information they need to make the best choices for improving their health and vitality.
Cigna Healthcare is proud to once again partner with Healthy Kingsport to help improve health and well-being for this community. Having access to clean water is essential for our growing children, and that’s why we are supporting Healthy Kingsport’s program to install water bottle refilling stations at local schools.
This campaign aligns with Cigna’s Healthier Kids For Our Future program: a five-year, $25 million global initiative. To help drive better health for kids, we team up with partners like Healthy Kingsport doing important work in the communities we serve. We’re tackling the challenges affecting children’s health today, so our kids can grow into healthier adults tomorrow.
At Cigna Healthcare, we know there is a powerful connection between the body and mind, and that good nutrition — including drinking plenty of water — is one of the cornerstones of helping to prevent illness.
Cigna is your partner in total health and wellness, 24/7. We are more than a health insurance company. We are your partner in total health and wellness. And we’re here for our customers 24/7, caring for both body and mind. As a global health service company, Cigna’s mission is to improve the health, well-being, and peace of mind of those we serve by making healthcare simple, affordable, and predictable. Our values guide how all 74,000 of us around the world work together, serve our customers, patients, clients, communities, and deliver on our mission.
Healthy Kingsport is a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating a community that actively embraces healthy living by promoting wellness, enhancing infrastructure, and influencing policy. Visit our Facebook page, like us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter for educational videos and posts to live a healthier lifestyle. Desteny Clemons is the director of Healthy Kingsport and can be reached at dclemons@healthykingsport.org.