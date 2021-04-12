ROGERSVILLE — A Hawkins County man accused of attacking his mother in February and taking items including $550 in cash and medication was served Wednesday with an arrest warrant charging him with robbery, theft and domestic violence.
Michael Wayne Gibson, 30, 771 Pinhook Drive, Rogersville, appeared in Hawkins County Sessions Court on Wednesday on unrelated theft and driving on a revoked license charges when it was discovered that he also had warrants pending from Feb. 21 robbery allegations made by his mother.
Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office Detective Joey Maddox wrote in his report that on Feb. 21 at about 2:41 a.m., Gibson’s mother reported to the HCSO that Gibson had stolen her phone, wallet, medication and $550 in cash.
Later that morning, Gibson was stopped by HCSO Deputy Casey Carter, who recovered all the missing items except the medication. Carter stated that Gibson admitted to taking the items “to piss her off.” At the time, he was wanted in Sullivan County and was transferred to the Sullivan County Jail.
On Feb. 23, the mother gave the HCSO a statement alleging that on Feb. 21 Gibson had come to her residence on Stanley Valley Road, grabbed her by the throat, shoved her and demanded money.
Maddox and HCSO Detective David Lafollette later interviewed Gibson at the Sullivan County Jail, where Gibson stated he traded vehicles and received $600 in the deal. Gibson said he used $50 to buy food and gave the other $550 to his mother, who was taking care of his son.
The person Gibson claimed to have traded vehicles with later told the detectives that he hadn’t given Gibson any cash.
As of Friday, Gibson was being held in the Hawkins County Jail with no bond set pending arraignment scheduled for April 12.
Home alone allegation results in neglect charge
Bradley Lynn Slemp, 27, 1000 University Blvd., Kingsport, was arrested on April 4 and charged with child neglect. Kingsport police said he went to work on April 3, leaving his 5-year-old home alone.
On April 3 shortly before 10 p.m., Kingsport Police Department Officer Joshua Johnson responded to Allandale Falls Apartments, where two women saw a child standing in the parking lot while they were driving through. One of the women placed the child in her vehicle and called police.
The child told police that her father, later identified as Slemp, had gone to work. Slemp was located at his place of employment. Johnson said he admitted to leaving the child without adult supervision.
Vehicular assault charge for crash
Mark Luther Baird, 52, 182 Brooks Landing Circle, Rogersville, was arrested on April 5 and charged with vehicular assault, DUI, driving on a suspended license, failure to maintain lane, failure to exercise due care, seat belt violation and no insurance stemming from an April 1 crash on Brooks Landing Circle involving a vehicle that left the roadway at a high rate of speed in a residential neighborhood.
Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper David Pierce wrote in his report that the 2012 Honda Accord Baird was driving passed through one yard, over a driveway, into another yard and over an embankment into a back yard. The speed limit is 20 mph, but a witness said the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed.
Baird’s female passenger was extricated from the car and transported to Holston Valley Medical Center with a fractured femur and other broken bones. HCSO deputies at the scene said Baird smelled of alcohol and was combative with EMS personnel treating his injuries. A warrant for a blood draw from Baird was obtained by Pierce.
High speed chase through active school zone
Shawna Cori Whitson, 21, 551 Oak Grove Road, Rogersville, was arrested April 5 and charged with felony evading arrest, simple possession of marijuana, speeding, no driver’s license and stop sign violation as a result of a high-speed pursuit that entered an active school zone around 3 p.m.
Rogersville Police Department Detective Travis Fields wrote in his report that he observed a red Ford Mustang traveling 79 mph in a 55 mph zone eastbound on Highway 11-W near the Reno Street intersection. Fields said that when he initiated a traffic stop, the vehicle turned onto Hawkins Street and almost struck a pickup that was pulling out of the East Court Apartments.
Fields said the Mustang then ran a stop sign and turned east on Main Street, entering an active school zone with children present, passing other vehicles to the right and left side of the roadway and “continued driving extremely reckless.” Eventually, Whitson pulled into the parking lot of A to Z Pawn Shop and stopped. Fields said a small amount of “Dab THC” was found in her purse, and Whitson said she fled because she doesn’t have a driver’s license.
HCSO: Suspect ate smuggled meth in jail
Bryan Tyler Morgan, 29, 201 Lakeview Circle, Rogersville, was arrested on March 31 and charged with introduction of contraband into a penal facility, tampering with evidence, simple possession of Schedule II narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia after swallowing the contents of a bag he had brought into the Hawkins County Jail after a public intoxication arrest.
Deputy Dustin Winter wrote in his report that while Morgan was being searched in the jail, a bag fell that Morgan picked up and put in his mouth. Winter said he retrieved the bag but Morgan had eaten the contents, which Winter suspected was meth.
Winter said that a short time later Morgan’s level of intoxication “dramatically increased” and Morgan disrobed and began to “writhe around on the floor.” Morgan then crawled over to the communal urinal in the drunk tank and began to rub his face on it, Winter said.