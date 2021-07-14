MOUNT CARMEL — A Greene County teen who was shot in the hand last month during a high-speed pursuit in Mount Carmel has been arrested on several charges, including felony evading arrest.
The Mount Carmel Police Department said Cameron Ross Poling, 19, of Mosheim, was one of three males who fled on foot following a June 2 pursuit in which the vehicle Poling was driving crashed into a utility pole.
Poling was initially apprehended at the Church Hill KenJo on Silver Lake Road, where he was found to have a gunshot wound to the hand.
MCPD Chief Ken Lunsford Jr. told the Times News that there was evidence that a gunshot from the back seat struck Poling’s hand on the steering wheel. The bullet then exited the front windshield.
Poling was hospitalized and was served with the arrest warrant on Sunday, July 11.
Poling and passenger Benjamin Daniel Blair, 18, of Church Hill, were both hospitalized after the crash and not immediately arrested.
Blair, who suffered crash- related injuries, was arraigned in Sessions Court on June 14 on charges of possession of a handgun while intoxicated, evading arrest and public intoxication. He is scheduled to appear in Sessions Court on Aug. 2.
The other passenger, Austin James Andrews, 21, of Midway, was arrested after the crash following a brief foot chase and charged with possession of a gun by an intoxicated person, evading arrest by foot, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and public intoxication.
On June 2 around 12:17 a.m., MCPD Officer Brad Whitson was patrolling Highway 11-W when he heard five to six gunshots ring out from the area of Dover Avenue.
Whitson reported that he went to the area of the railroad crossing on Dover Avenue, where he observed a suspicious vehicle. Whitson then followed the vehicle to the intersection of Belmont Avenue and Main Street, where he attempted a traffic stop.
According to reports, the vehicle then accelerated and fled toward Church Hill, where it wrecked on Old Stage Road, damaging a residential fence and then striking a utility pole.
Lunsford said Poling was so intoxicated he didn’t realize he’d been shot. Poling still denies being shot and claims that his injury occurred when he fell, Lunsford added.
The handgun was recovered, as was one spent shell casing in the backseat. Lunsford said there was also quite a bit of blood in the driver’s area, but the identity of the shooter remains unknown.
Aside from felony evading arrest, Poling was charged with underage driving while impaired, speeding, failure to maintain due care, possession of a handgun while under the influence and open container. He was arraigned Monday and will be back in Sessions Court on Aug. 2.
Man accused of hitting wife in head with pipe
Steven Wayne Peavler, 57, 1046 Blaine Road, Sneedville, was arrested on July 12 and charged with aggravated assault after his wife and daughter claimed he had struck his wife in the head with a pipe.
Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Robert Rios stated in his report the victim told him she asked Peavler why he was taking parts off her van and putting them in another man’s truck. The victim stated that Peavler became angry and stated, “No, why would I do that?”
The victim and her daughter both told Rios that when the victim turned to enter the house, Peavler came up from behind her and “hit her very hard” in the head with a steel pipe tool.
Traffic stop in stolen truck results in two arrests
Levi Walker Greer, 25, and Anthony Shawn Hall, 33, both of Kingsport, were arrested July 7 by the MCPD on multiple charges stemming from a traffic stop in a stolen pickup.
MCPD Officer Brad Whitson stated in his report that he observed a gray Ford Ranger that had no insurance and a registration that belongs to a different vehicle traveling north on Gallop Avenue. Upon conducting a traffic stop, Whitson learned that the pickup, driven by Greer, was reported stolen in Kingsport and Hall was wanted in Scott County, Virginia, for grand larceny motor vehicle. Whitson said a search revealed Hall to be in possession of a pipe and approximately 70 Gabapentin pills.
Hall was charged with being a fugitive from justice, possession of Schedule V, theft under $1,000, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Greer was charged with theft of property over $1,000, possession of drug paraphernalia, financial responsibility and misuse of registration.
Meth, marijuana seized when assault warrant served
Aaron Anthony Lee, 29, 859 Beech Grove Road, Rogersville, was arrested Sunday and charged with meth possession and marijuana possession and was served with an assault warrant stemming from a June 27 incident.
Around 9:20 p.m., HCSO Cpl. Anthony Crosby responded to a suspicious vehicle report in the area of 181 Brooks Landing Circle, where Lee was found working under the hood of a car parked in the roadway. Crosby determined that Lee was wanted on the June 27 assault warrant. A woman told the HCSO she and Lee were arguing on that date, and he assaulted her and possibly broke her foot.
Upon being arrested Sunday, Lee told the HCSO there was meth in the vehicle. Crosby stated in his report that he located two small baggies of meth weighing 3.74 grams and 3.73 grams for a total of 7.47 grams, as well as a third baggie containing about 2 grams of marijuana.
Camper arson reported on Beech Creek Road
Nathan Gouge reported to the HCSO that on July 8 someone had spray-painted his excavator, then entered his property in the 3500 block of Beech Creek Road and burned his camper.
Gouge also told Deputy Tristan Pettiecord that the heat from the fire had damaged a metal roof of a building and that someone had stolen two cattle gates.
The damage to the camper was reported at $5,000, while the damage to the excavator was $3,000, and the value of the stolen gates was $1,000.