HAWKINS COUNTY -- Students from both Volunteer High School and Surgoinsville Middle School competed in several different competitions at the 2022 Tennessee SkillsUSA Leadership Conference in Chattanooga.
Several students across the two schools placed in the top three, but only students that win gold will move on to compete at the National Leadership Conference in June. Additionally, at the state conference, they only release the scores for the top three; other scores will be released in the weeks following the conference.
VHS Cosmetology
The cosmetology students from VHS competed in three different contests, and all participants were required to complete a field of study knowledge test and a SkillsUSA test prior to competing.
VHS students Molli Blankenship and Ashton Welshimer earned silver in the Suitcase Display Contest. This contest requires students to create a compact display that visualizes an aspect of an occupational program.
Addison Shank participated in the cosmetology contest. For this contest, students are required to demonstrate their skills throughout four tests. Shank’s competition consisted of creating a long designer up style, women’s & men’s designer cut from a photograph and a 90-degree haircut.
Sarah Cradic placed silver in the Nail Care Contest with her fellow student, Payton Gibson, acting as her model. As part of the contest, Cradic had to demonstrate her skills by doing acrylic nails, gel nails, polish application and nail art.
Cradic chose a beach theme for her nail art and had to write a one-page essay explaining why she chose it.
VHS Criminal Justice
Four VHS Students competed in the four different contests at the state competition.
Grant Armstrong competed in the Criminal Justice Contest, which required him to demonstrate his knowledge of the subject and application of the US Constitutional Law, written and verbal communication skills and his ability to handle an entry-level law enforcement position.
Alyssia Smith competed in the Job Skills O contest, which required her to demonstrate and describe an entry-level skill used in an occupational area outside her training program.
Skylar Erwin participated in the Job Skills A contest with a fellow student, Annalee Perrine as his model. This contest requires the student to explain and demonstrate an entry-level skill used in the occupational area they are trained for.
Aedyn Mullins won gold in the Action Skills Contest, which required him to conduct a five-to-seven-minute demonstration of an occupational skill in an area he is training in.
Surgoinsville Middle School
This year for the first time, Tennessee allowed middle school students to participate in the state leadership conference. While SMS was the only middle school that competed, all students in the Job Skills Contests were required to hit a certain score to win gold, silver or bronze.
Fifth-grader Azlee Keck won gold in the Job Skills O Contest and her older sister, seventh-grader; Dixie Keck, won Gold in the Job Skills A Contest. Both girls will move on to the national level, making them the first middle school students to represent Tennessee at the National Conference.
According to their advisor and SMS Vice Principal, Kevin Hilton, both girls achieved scores of 900 plus out of around 1000 points maximum.
The National Leadership Conference will take place on June 20-24 in Atlanta, Georgia.