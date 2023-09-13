ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Board of Education recognized its 2023 student board representatives from each of the three high schools in the district.
The student board representatives were recognized at the board meeting on Sept. 7.
Hawkins County BOE Vice-Chairman Debbie Shedden said student board representatives are important because they share insight on issues from the student's point of view.
“Our students are able to provide direct access to what life is really like inside the classroom,” Shedden said. “What is the one thing only a student can provide to a school board? Perspective. Only our students can tell us how it feels to be a kid in 2023.”
To become a student board representative for the Hawkins County BOE, students have to meet rigorous requirements, including at least a 19 on the ACT, a 3.0 GPA, less than five days missed per school year, no discipline referrals, being a member of the senior class, three faculty recommendations and a petition signed by 15 students.
The 2023 student board representatives are McKinzie Prew from Clinch School, Briley Harris from Cherokee High School and Katherine McLain from Volunteer High School.
Shedden introduced each member and gave a brief biography for each girl.
Prew has been secretary of the National Honor Society for two years. She takes dual enrollment courses through Tusculum and plans to attend ETSU to obtain her master’s degree in social work after graduation. Prew is very organized and enjoys having a schedule to follow.
McLean is the Beta Club President, Yearbook Editor, Class Treasurer, Key Club Secretary and a member of First Priority Leadership. She takes dual enrollment courses through Walter State Community College and has completed the AP Capstone Program.
Harris has been a member of the CHS basketball team and First Priority Leadership for four years, the yearbook for three years and Future Health Professionals for one year. She enjoys volunteering and loves to make a difference in her community.
As Hawkins County BOE student board representatives, the students will attend board meetings, give updates about their schools and provide valuable insight on the BOE’s agenda.
