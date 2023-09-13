DSC_0771.JPG

[Left to right] Katherine McLain VHS, Briley Harris CHS and McKinzie Prew CS.

 TESSA WORLEY tworley@sixriversmedia.com

ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Board of Education recognized its 2023 student board representatives from each of the three high schools in the district.

The student board representatives were recognized at the board meeting on Sept. 7.

Stay Engaged

React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS

Recommended for you