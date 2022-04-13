Bristol Motor Speedway is one of NASCAR’s toughest tracks.
However, a handful of drivers have been successful in conquering the high-banked oval. While none of these “Bristol Masters” had the pleasure of racing on the dirt surface, they have set records which others can only envy. When it comes to Bristol, the list starts with the track’s all-time Cup Series winner, Darrell Waltrip.
Waltrip scored a record 12 Cup Series wins at Bristol, including an amazing seven in a row from 1981-84. The three-time NASCAR champion has commented several times how hard it was to simply run all 3,500 laps during that time period. It’s highly unlikely his seven straight Bristol wins will be matched, particularly with the facility having a dirt surface in the spring and back to concrete in the fall.
Waltrip’s first Bristol win came at the 1978 Southeastern 500 while driving the No. 88 Gatorade Chevrolet for DiGard Racing. He finished a full lap ahead of runner-up Benny Parsons in the No. 72 Oldsmobile. Waltrip led the final 102 circuits around the .533-mile oval, taking the lead from Parsons on lap 399 and staying out front the rest of the way.
Eight of Waltrip’s wins were driving the No. 11 machines for Junior Johnson Racing. He won once in the No. 17 Tide Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports.
Waltrip’s final BMS win was memorable as wife Stevie had just given birth to their daughter. In a memorable victory lane celebration, Waltrip, as a driver-owner of his No. 17 Western Auto Chevrolet, blew kisses to his wife and newborn daughter.
All of Cale Yarborough’s nine Bristol wins came behind the wheel of Junior Johnson’s No. 11 machines. Johnson owns the record for 21 wins at Bristol as a car owner, but no one had as dominant performances as Yarborough. Yarborough led every lap in the 1973 Southeastern 500 and finished two laps ahead of runner-up Richard Petty’s No. 43 Dodge.
Yarborough led 495 laps and won by an incredible seven laps in the 1977 Southeastern 500 behind the wheel of the No. 11 Holly Farms Chevrolet. During his dominant stretch, Yarborough swept Bristol races during the 1974, 1976 and 1977 seasons. He won the first Bristol night race in 1978. His last Bristol win came in the 1980 Volunteer 500 when he took the lead from Waltrip with 23 laps to go and held off Dale Earnhardt by two car lengths at the end.
Earnhardt scored his first career victory at the 1979 Southeastern 500, holding off four-time Bristol winner Bobby Allison and Waltrip at the end. He repeated the following year in Rod Osterlund’s No. 2 Chevrolet with Waltrip and Allison again his nearest challengers.
Five of Earnhardt’s wins were between 1985-88, including a time he ran most of one race without power steering. It furthered his reputation from sponsor Wrangler as “One Tough Customer.” His final victory in 1999 behind the black No. 3 Goodwrench Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing is the track’s most famous finish.
Earnhardt spun two-time Bristol winner Terry Labonte on the last lap to win the 1999 Goody’s 500. In a famous victory lane interview, Earnhardt declared, “I didn’t mean to wreck him. I just meant to rattle his cage.”
Rusty Wallace was also involved in some famous Bristol finishes and, like Earnhardt, scored his first career win on the high-banked short track. The Missouri driver, who came from the Midwest ASA tour, captured the win in the 1986 Southeastern 500, winning by 10 seconds over runner-up Ricky Rudd.
Wallace won again in his championship season of 1989 in car owner Raymond Beadle’s No. 27 Pontiac. Seven wins were behind the wheel of Roger Penske’s No. 2 cars, whether a Pontiac or Ford. It included holding off Ernie Irvan in the No. 4 Morgan-McClure Chevrolet to win the 1991 Valleydale Meats 500.
One of his most emotional wins occurred in the 1993 Food City 500 when Wallace paid tribute to NASCAR champion Alan Kulwicki, who had died three days before in an airplane crash near Blountville. He swept races in 2000, including a milestone 50th career victory at the 2000 Food City 500.
Kyle Busch is the modern master of Bristol Motor Speedway in his No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota with eight Cup Series wins. However, he holds the all-time record for Bristol wins as his 22 victories include nine in the Xfinity Series and five in the Truck Series.
In fact, Busch is the only driver in NASCAR history to sweep all three national series in the same weekend at any track. He’s done it twice, both times at Bristol in 2010 and 2017.
The younger brother of six-time Bristol winner Kurt Busch won on the high banks for the first time at the 2007 Food City 500, driving the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet in the debut race for the infamous “Car of Tomorrow.” After winning the race, Busch talked about how terrible the car was to drive.
Once he moved to the Gibbs team, he won four of five Bristol races from a sweep in 2009 to 2011. He won three of four races in 2017-18, to date his last Bristol wins.
In the 2018 Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race and 2019 Food City 500, Busch held off Kyle Larson to win both occasions.