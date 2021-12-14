Just a little over a week after the emotional high of reaching the state championship game with his son, Mike Lunsford suffered a tough loss off the football field.
Lunsford’s home in Avery County, North Carolina, caught fire on Monday. It wasn’t a total loss at the time, but the fire reignited and burned the house to the ground early on Tuesday. Fortunately, no one was injured in the blaze.
Lunsford’s son, Michael, said there was no insurance on the 100-year-old home.
“It’s just heartbreaking,” said Michael, who is football coach at Hampton, where his father is an assistant. “It has been there my whole life. My grandpa grew up in that house. It’s down on Elk River.”
Michael said the fire likely started because a flue from the downstairs stove came apart.
“The fire got into the walls,” Michael said. “Megan (Michael’s younger sister) saw smoke coming out of the wall. Dad was gone with Unaka down to the (basketball) game against South Greene.
“I went up there and the fire department was there. I was able to run inside and get some stuff out. I was able to find where Dad had some cash, and Mom’s jewelry box, some pictures when we were little, and some paper documents and birth certificates.”
Megan and Michael’s mom stayed with his grandfather Monday night. They were awakened by a loud boom at 3:30 a.m.
“Where the fire got in the walls, it was hard to get water to it,” Michael said. “They cut holes and did everything in the world. But with the smoldering and wind, there were hot spots and they caught back on fire. It was a really old house with old wood.”
Michael said his dad had lived in the house since the mid-1980s.
“He’s devastated,” Michael said. “But he’s thankful it wasn’t worse. We’re trying to figure out what direction to go from here. It’s a lot of emotions and aggravation.”
Michael said he wasn’t sure, but the family may start a GoFundMe page.
“We’re just blessed and very thankful nobody was hurt,” Michael said.