• The Sullivan County Department of Archives and Tourism will host the Haunted Half Marathon, organized by The Goose Chase, at 8:30 a.m., Oct. 31. The Haunted Half will follow a 13-mile course in and around Blountville. Runners dress in costume and there is music and spooky decorations along the course. Participants and spectators are encouraged to use social distancing guidelines and to wear a mask (not just the Halloween kind). Registration is available online at www.thegoosechase.org.
• Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians is celebrating founder Juliette Gordon Low with a Halloween birthday celebration from 10 a.m. to noon at the Johnson City Service Center, located at 1100 Woodland Ave., Suite 600. There will be fun activities, a fall craft and special deals in the shop for Scouting families. Safety precautions will be taken and cloth face masks (in addition to any costume-related masks) will be required.
Trunk-or-treats
• The Volunteer High School Key Club will host a community trunk-or-treat Oct. 28 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the VHS school parking lot. Social distancing guidelines will be followed, and masks are strongly recommended.
• Cumberland Bowl Park in Lee County will host a trunk-or-treat from 4-7 p.m., Oct. 31.
• Sayrah Barn in Hawkins County will host a trunk-or-treat starting at 5 p.m., Oct. 31. Anyone who’d like to set up a trunk for the event is asked to call (423) 754-8399.
• St. Clair Ballpark in Hawkins County will hold a trunk-or-treat from 5 to 7 p.m., Oct. 31.
• Port City Church in Kingsport will host a Boo Bash Drive Thru Trunk or Treat from 5 to 8 p.m., Oct. 31. Families will enter through a balloon arch for popcorn, decorations, a large bag of candy, hot chocolate and a movie.
• Persia Baptist Church in Hawkins County will hold a trunk-or-treat at 6 p.m., Oct. 31.