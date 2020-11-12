The Boone Lake Association is lobbying the cities of Kingsport and Bristol for funding to help it buy a cleanup skimmer like the one now in operation on the Watauga channel of the lake.
Val Kosmider, the president of the association, told members of the Bristol City Council earlier this week that his group hopes they will join other governments in Sullivan County in designating money for a basket skimmer that will be used to keep the Holston River side of Boone Lake clear of debris.
The Boone Lake Association received a $62,500 pledge from Sullivan County commissioners in July for the project.
BLA leaders made a similar pitch to Kingsport, but leaders there have not responded to the request.
Kosmider spoke to Bristol city leaders by phone on Tuesday and asked that the association’s project be added to the agenda of the council’s work session on Nov. 17.
He noted that Johnson City and the Washington County Commission were responsible for the purchase of a custom-built pontoon boat — with a basket capable of collecting more than a ton of trash — that recently became operational on the Watauga River channel of the lake.
Washington County commissioners voted in December to approve $40,000 to help the BLA buy that catamaran basket skimmer. The Johnson City Commission also agreed to allocate $62,500 to match the county’s funding for the cleaning equipment.
Those funds are coming from annual impact payments the Tennessee Valley Authority makes to Washington County, Johnson City and other local governments in its jurisdiction.
Both city and county commissioners said earmarking the TVA funds for the cleanup effort was justified based on the economic impact the lake has on the region.
Kosmider is asking Bristol and Kingsport officials to do the same with their TVA impact funds.
With the $460 million Boone Dam repair winding down, Kosmider said “the lake level is expected to return to full pool in 18 months or so.” He said that will likely release litter and debris that have accumulated in recent years.
He said this trash has created “large slicks” that pose a safety hazard to navigation on what is the second-most-trafficked lake in the TVA system.
The association will own and operate both cleanup vessels. Kosmider said it is important that the cleaning crews get some training and experience on the cleaning equipment before TVA returns Boone Lake to its full capacity.
TVA officials have noted that during the reservoir’s fluctuation period it will be working with the association and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency to prepare signage and online maps warning boaters of potential danger areas on the lake.