KINGSPORT — Mother Nature's consistent spring rains necessitated a swap of venues for opening-round play of the Smoky Bear Easter Classic, which began in winter-like conditions Thursday on the artificial surface of J. Fred Johnson Stadium.
Originally scheduled for three schools in the Sevierville area, the 12-team baseball event started with three games on the Dobyns-Bennett campus, with the host Indians getting things started at noon with a hard-earned 6-4 victory over Sullivan East.
The temperature at game time was 37 degrees, with a noticeably stout wind.
"They're tougher than me down in Sevier County," D-B coach Ryan Wagner said afterward, standing in the sun as the mercury had climbed above 40. "They were the ones pushing to play these games, but it's not too bad right now."
D-B gained its ultimate advantage when Peyton Grimm blasted a two-run home run to break a 4-4 deadlock in the bottom of the fifth inning.
GAME-WINNING BLAST
Down 4-1 through three-and-a-half innings, D-B fought back to tie the game on an RBI-double by Tanner Kilgore with two outs in the fifth, after it had scored two unearned runs in the fourth.
Two pitches after Kilgore tied it, Grimm delivered.
A center fielder who made two particularly nice catches in the game, Grimm blasted a 1-0 fastball from East ace Luke Hale over the left-field wall to lift the Indians (7-4) over the top.
On the play, with no warning track in left, East's Seth Chafin ran face-first into the metal fence and lay motionless on the turf. He was eventually escorted to the sideline.
"I think he'll be OK," said 17-year East coach Mike Breuninger. "I do think it may have knocked him out there for a second because our center fielder said he looked a little limp for a minute."
A concerned Grimm slowed as he circled past the shortstop area, but ultimately was tickled to provide the difference-maker for his team.
"It was a fastball up and in and I didn't even feel it off the bat," the 160-pound junior said. "It felt good, and it gave us the lead, too. We needed that for the win.
"I didn't know what to think. He (Chafin) was not moving at all out there. I mean, there's nothing you can do. It was some good hustle by him. I hope he's OK."
EAST LOSES EARLY EDGE
The Patriots, who fell to 5-2 with the loss, took advantage of a whopping five Ds-B errors to score four unearned runs in the third inning for their 4-1 edge, a big blow coming off the bat of Dylan Bartley in the form of a two-run double.
But the Tribe was able to chip away thereafter, with East booting a few balls itself to help make a winner of D-B reliever Harbin Gladson, who threw the final five innings in relief of Brady Stump.
"We did a lot of good things out there," Breuninger said. "For four innings I felt like we played pretty good, then we kind of let them off the hook and they took advantage of our mistakes."
Wagner told his team to keep digging.
"We got down 4-1 and I tell them you can't get them all back in one inning against a good pitcher," the veteran said. "I told our guys about the fifth inning that Harbin's going to give us a chance to win, we've just got to do it offensively. And that's what happened."
A sophomore right-hander, Gladson retired the last eight batters he faced.
Hale, a senior who has committed to King University, allowed four hits in 4 2/3 innings of work.