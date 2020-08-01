Greta Leanne Wagner Aug 1, 2020 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KINGSPORT - Greta Leanne Wagner, 48, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Friday, July 31, 2020, at her residence.Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cremation Funeral Kingsport Service Greta Leanne Wagner Hill Arrangement Recommended for you Trending Now Couple arrested following high-speed chase through Rogersville in stolen car "Additional matters" on Megan Boswell to Sullivan grand jury Aug. 19 Driver cited in three-vehicle wreck on Lynn Garden Wrongful death lawsuit filed against Kingsport probation company Volunteers sought to help spruce up Volunteer High School campus Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.