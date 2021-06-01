JONESBOROUGH —Gov. Bill Lee praised what he called Tennessee’s “exceptionalism” during a celebration of Tennessee’s 225th anniversary of statehood held Tuesday evening in front of the Washington County Courthouse.
The governor also helped to return a missing piece of Wash- ington County’s early history.
Accompanying Lee to Jonesborough was Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett, who brought back a copy of Deed Book A, which documents the first property transactions of frontier Washington County in what would eventually become the state of Tennessee.
Hargett apologized for taking such “a long time to return” the historic document to Tennessee’s oldest town, and said that he “hopes there are no late fees.”
The hand-written transcription of Deed Book A was sent to Nashville in 1897 as part of Washington County’s contribution to the celebration of the Tennessee Centennial and International Exposition.
It had remained in Nashville until county officials and state lawmakers successfully argued for its return to Jonesborough earlier this year.
The first transaction in the deed book is dated March 19, 1775, and was an agreement between Watauga and Nolichucky settlement leaders and Cherokee chiefs.
Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy said it was “colossal” to have the deed book back in Jonesborough, and he thanked the governor for launching a year-long celebration of Tennessee’s 225th statehood celebration in the county seat.
He and Lee both acknowledged the large crowd that included thousands of people seated in lawn chairs who gathered on Main Street to see the governor and listen to a performance by the Oak Ridge Boys. Grandy also said leaders of the town of Jonesborough “know how to throw a party.”
In introducing the governor, U.S. Sen Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., said that while Tennessee’s first 225 years looked “mighty good,” she believes “the best is yet to come.”
Lee told the audience his administration has created a website, www.tennessee225.com, to allow Tennesseans to tell the state’s story.
“People often comment that Tennessee is God’s country,” the governor said. “It was founded by faithful people with working hands. I believe Tennessee is still America at its best.”
You can watch a video of the governor’s visit at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ceSEvFvrZOI.
Spectators began assembling near the Jonesborough courthouse as early as 10 a.m. One was Rosie Cioe, who moved to Del Rio from another state three years ago.
Cioe said she wanted to get a good seat to see Lee, Blackburn and the Oak Ridge Boys.
“They are triple winners in my book,” she said.
A group of protesters also assembled near the steps of the historic Jonesborough courthouse on Tuesday to greet the governor with signs supporting transgender rights and challenging Lee’s decision to sign the so-called transgender “bathroom bill” into state law.