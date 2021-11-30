ELIZABETHTON — A group of Carter County leaders and regional education administrators spent Tuesday afternoon showing Gov. Bill Lee the insides of a 50-year-old building they hope to transform into a hub for innovative career technical education.
It was the second time the governmental and education leaders have met with Lee to discuss their hopes to transform the Workforce Development Complex in the Watauga Industrial Park. Many had met with the governor in Nashville on Aug. 12, when the blueprints and diagrams of the proposals were shown to Lee and his staff.
On Tuesday, Lee was on the ground, touring the facility. Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby led the governor around the county-owned building. Other key players included Bethany Bullock, president of Northeast State Community College; Dean Blevins, president of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Elizabethton; and Tracy McAbee, director of the Carter County School System. Several other state and local officials also participated in the tour.
Ron Kirby, who has been facilities manager for the building for several years with Carter County Tomorrow and then with the county, was also a key leader on the tour, providing technical answers.
All of Tuesday’s effort was to show Lee why the county hopes to receive $20 million from the state to go along with other grants to transform the complex into an education center that would provide training in a variety of areas. Those include centralized career technical education for all four of the county’s high schools; a dual enrollment partnership between the high schools and Northeast State and TCAT-Elizabethton.
The latest reason, which Woodby discussed Tuesday, was the recent plans by First Judicial District Criminal Court judges to use the recently vacated Carter County annex of the Northeast Correctional Complex as a court-supervised resident center for the rehabilitation of drug abusers. Part of the program would be to have the residents receive training on industrial skills and certifications in proficiency that could help change their lives once they have left the rehabilitation program.
After the tour, Lee held a short press conference in which he said, “What I saw here was collaboration and partnership with TCAT, Northeast State, the Carter County School System and community leaders all coming together to provide opportunities for the people in this community. That is what happens when people work together, and this community is working together to provide opportunities for young people and for adults.”
Lee said that he has seen an increase in career technical education across the state since he introduced his Governor’s Investment in Vocational Education program. He said he wanted to provide the opportunity for more people who have the talents to use their hands to be given the skills needed. Lee said that beyond helping individuals, the increased opportunities to develop skills is making Tennessee a more attractive state for business and industry to expand or relocate.
Woodby said she thought the governor’s visit went well.
“He was very positive,” Woodby said. “He was very impressed with the facility, and he was very impressed with our collaboration.”
She concluded by saying the reorganization and renovation of the Workforce Development Complex “gives us the opportunity to be a game- changer in education.”