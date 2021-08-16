The state Executive Committee of the Tennessee Republican Party voted Saturday to begin levying fees on candidates running in their party’s primaries for federal, state and local offices.
The filing fees, which will be charged on a sliding scale based on the office the candidate is seeking, come as Tennessee prepares for a busy mid-term election next year. At the lower end of the scale, candidates for county commission and constable must pay $25 to run as a Republican.
At the top, a candidate for governor will have to pay $5,000 to be placed on the GOP ballot.
Other fees for Republican candidates are:
• $100 for countywide offices, such as county mayor, sheriff or Sessions Court judge.
• $500 for state judicial court offices, including Criminal Court judge, district attorney general and public defender.
• $500 for the state House of Representatives.
• $1,000 for the state Senate.
• $2,500 for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.
• $5,000 for the U.S. Senate.
State GOP Executive Committeewoman Anita Taylor said Monday the thinking behind the new fees is to get would-be candidates more involved in Republican Party activities. The Johnson City party leader said Republican officials in 32 states already levy similar fees.
She said the concept is not one of “pay to play,” but rather an effort to place serious candidates on the ballot. She noted Tennessee’s last statewide primary in 2020 saw 15 Republicans vying for the U.S. Senate.
“There are often people on the Republican ballot who never participate in any party events,” she said. “We want people to participate. Money isn’t everything, but it does take money to do things.”
Money from the filing fees will go to the state GOP.
Taylor said the Republican Executive Committee also voted to allow a Republican candidate, who “does not have the financial ability to pay” the required filing fee for a specific office, to make an appeal in writing to the “political subdivision” of the Tennessee Republican Party at least 10 days before the applicable filing deadline and ask for a waiver to the charge.
She said candidates who pay their filing fees and meet all the qualifying requirements to appear on the Republican primary ballot will have access to key data from the party. That includes information such as the names, street addresses and phone numbers of Republicans who live inside the precincts where they are seeking office.
The May 3 Republican primary in Tennessee will include races for county offices (including the county commission, county mayor and county clerk) and state judicial offices.
The Aug. 4 state and federal primaries include races for governor, the state General Assembly and he U.S. House of Representatives.