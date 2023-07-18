Patrick Good and the Bucketneers met their fans Tuesday night as the team continued preparations for its million-dollar dream.
The Bucketneers, comprised partly of former East Tennessee State basketball players, held an open workout at Brooks Gym in advance of The Basketball Tournament, a nationwide event that will award $1 million to the winning team.
Good, a former David Crockett and ETSU standout, will serve as the head coach of the team. He is an assistant coach at Lincoln Memorial University the rest of the year.
“It’s a great experience just to be able to be among those guys,” Good said. “Those guys, they’ve been around elite coaches. So it definitely makes me want to be prepared because you know that they’re going to ask questions.
“It’s a great feeling to be around those guys and for them to have confidence in me and to be able to do the same for them. It’s a two-way street. Just building relationships with those guys in the short time period that we get to spend together. The lifelong relationships is really what it’s all about at the end of the day. So let’s enjoy it.”
The crowd Thursday night was small but enthusiastic.
“Obviously, we’re playing on TV, but being able to see them up close and knowing these guys played at ETSU and came back to Johnson City is great,” Good said.
“This just something to keep the fans involved. TBT is kind of the transition between sports. We’ve got football coming up and then basketball. This is great to get Johnson City going and get some excitement in Brooks Gym,” he said.
The tournament is being streamed and telecast by ESPN. The Bucketneers open play Friday in Cincinnati against the Fort Wayne Champs.
“We’re just going to give ourselves a chance to win,” Good said. “We have to do that for ourselves, just take it one day at a time as we have been in training camp. We’re playing for a life-changing opportunity. You’ve got to go get it; you’ve got to go take it. Nobody’s going to give it to us.”