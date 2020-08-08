Glen Penley Aug 8, 2020 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Glen Penley passed away on August 8th, 2020.Arrangements are incomplete at this time.Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Penley family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Funeral Home Memorial Glen Penley Trinity Arrangement Pass Away Recommended for you Trending Now Suspect held at gunpoint for Hawkins deputies Hawkins constable who resigned under indictment re-elected as write-in candidate Sullivan schools moving from virtual to hybrid Aug. 24 Vols learn added opponents for 10-game SEC football slate Tennessee moves online Epi Curve data Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.