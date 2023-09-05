JOHNSON CITY — Girls Inc. of Johnson City/Washington County will be hosting “The Big Dill,” a pickleball tournament at the Memorial Park Community Center in Johnson City. The event will take place on Saturday, Sept. 16, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Affiliated with the Girls Club of America, Girls Inc. is a center-based program that works to “meet the needs of today’s girls and tomorrow’s women” by providing skills, information and resources to young girls within the region.
The Big Dill pickleball tournament is the first of what they hope will become an annual event.
Pickleball is one of the country's fastest growing sports. A blend of tennis, ping pong and badminton, it’s played with a plastic ball and solid paddles on a court shrunken from a tennis court.
Last year, recognizing the demand for the new sport, Johnson City opened 12 new pickleball courts at Memorial Park Community Center.
The event will kick off at 8 a.m. with mixed doubles playing at the intermediate level. Following a Chick-fil-a lunch, beginners will receive an introduction and novices will have a clinic provided by PIVOT at 1 p.m. The tournament will conclude with beginners and novices competing in the Champions of Court.
There will be prizes for first and second place winners.
Registration to play is $45 dollars per person and will include a T-shirt, lunch and a goodie bag. The deadline to register is Monday, Sept. 11. Those interested can register online at https://www.girlsincjc.com/pickleball.
The Memorial Park Community Center is located at 510 Bert St. in Johnson City.
