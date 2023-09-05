JOHNSON CITY — Girls Inc. of Johnson City/Washington County will be hosting “The Big Dill,” a pickleball tournament at the Memorial Park Community Center in Johnson City. The event will take place on Saturday, Sept. 16, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Affiliated with the Girls Club of America, Girls Inc. is a center-based program that works to “meet the needs of today’s girls and tomorrow’s women” by providing skills, information and resources to young girls within the region.

