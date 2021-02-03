It’s Girl Scout cookie time again, and this year you have a new way to satisfy your sweet tooth.
The Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians are offering online ordering and delivery in an effort to keep everyone safe during the ongoing pandemic.
“In years past, it was easy to find Girl Scout cookies as our confident young girls set up and ran their cookie booths all over town,” said Lynne Fugate, chief executive officer of the Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians. “While the pandemic has changed that tradition, it remains important that anyone who wants to support the development of these young girls and order cookies can still easily — and safely — do so.”
You can order online now
Online ordering is now available to get cookies directly shipped to customers. Orders taken by local troops will be delivered starting Feb. 26, the same day Grubhub launches online ordering for the Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians. Customers can place orders through March 21.
This year, the Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians are selling Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Do-si-dos, Trefoils, Lemon-Ups, Girl Scout S’mores and Toffee-tastic.
Online ordering options
• The "Digital Cookie" platform will ship cookies directly to your door or allow donations of boxes to a local organization. Visit www.iwantcookies.org, enter your ZIP code into the Girl Scout Cookie Finder, and the program will connect with a local troop to place your online order. You also can access the Girl Scout Cookie Finder by texting ‘COOKIES’ to 59618 or downloading the Girl Scout Cookie Finder app.
• If you already know a Girl Scout selling cookies, ask her to share the link to her virtual cookie booth, so you can place an order and arrange for contact-free pickup or delivery.
They’re more than just cookies
“The Girl Scout Cookie Program teaches lifelong skills in financial literacy, money management, entrepreneurship, problem solving and more,” Fugate said. “The pandemic has presented challenges, but our Girl Scouts have adapted their sales methods and are excited to learn new business skills, such as e-commerce, inventory management and fulfillment, to name a few.”
About Girl Scout Council of the Southern Appalachians
Girl Scouts is the preeminent leadership development organization for girls, offering programs that give every girl a chance to practice a lifetime of entrepreneurship, adventure, and success. The Girl Scout Council of the Southern Appalachians has more than 13,000 girl and adult members in 46 counties from Southwest Virginia, through East Tennessee, and Northern Georgia.
Membership is open to all girls from kindergarten through their senior year in high school. Girl Scouts builds girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place. For more information, visit girlscoutcsa.org or call (800) 474-1912.