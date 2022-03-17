BIG STONE GAP — The Gathering in the Gap Music Festival builds momentum for its May 28 return with the festival’s annual songwriting contest.
Southwest Virginia Museum park ranger Dorothea Cole said the deadline for entries arriving at the museum is April 29 at 4 p.m. The deadline is not for postmark but for receipt at the museum.
Entries can cover Americana and related historic and cultural themes, Cole said, while musical genres should fall along styles including old-time, folk, bluegrass, country, gospel, blues, and rockabilly.
Cole said entries will be judges by a panel of professional songwriters, publishers, or other music industry professionals based on originality, lyrics, melody, and relevance to criteria. Music production and performance quality of submittal are not considered, she added.
Entry fees are $10 for the first song and $5 for a second song.
Ten finalists will be chosen to compete on the main stage at Gathering in the Gap. Each finalist will be given a free-access festival ticket and a festival T-shirt. The top three winners will receive cash prizes and plaques.
Submission files may be emailed to Doretha.Cole@dcr.virginia.gov, or CDs may be mailed with a check or money order payable to the Friends of the Southwest Virginia Museum, 106 West 1st St. N, Big Stone Gap, VA 24219.
For a complete set of competition rules, a schedule of events, or a downloadable registration form, visit the festival website at https://www.gatheringinthegap.org and click on “Songwriting Contest.” For more information about the songwriting contest or festival events, call (276) 523-1322.
Entries can also be left at the museum during business hours. Entry fees for electronic submissions must still be submitted via mail or in-person before the April 29 deadline.
While the pandemic forced cancellation of the 2020 festival, Cole said the 2020 festival headliners Crystal Gayle and Dave Eggar are returning for 2022. Eggar will bring ensemble Bristol Lighting with Blake Collins and Tanner Perry.
Other acts during the festival include Momma Molasses, Town Branch Bluegrass, My New Favorites and duo Roxanne McDaniel and Rheva Myhre.