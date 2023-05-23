GATE CITY — Gate City will celebrate its second annual Jeep Jamboree as part of Memorial Day weekend this Saturday.

Sponsored by the town of Gate City and Gate City Frontier, the 2023 Gate City Jeep Jamboree will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Attendees will get the chance to shop from local vendors, listen to live music and enjoy food trucks.

