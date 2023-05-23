GATE CITY — Gate City will celebrate its second annual Jeep Jamboree as part of Memorial Day weekend this Saturday.
Sponsored by the town of Gate City and Gate City Frontier, the 2023 Gate City Jeep Jamboree will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Attendees will get the chance to shop from local vendors, listen to live music and enjoy food trucks.
Some of the food vendors include Crafty Dog Co., Yum Yum Truck, The Cluck Truck and Dip’s Ice Cream; the event will feature a DJ and live musical performances from Idle Way. Children can enjoy inflatables and face painting as well.
“This year’s Jeep Jam is going to be an amazing event with tons of jeeps, food, shopping and activities for all,” said Leslie Crawford, executive director of Gate City Frontier. “The weather for Saturday looks phenomenal, and we are excited to welcome everyone of all ages to our town.”
Preregistration check-in for participating vehicles will take place from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Jeep show trophy categories include People’s Choice, Muddiest Jeep, Most Miles Traveled, Most Patriotic, Oldest Jeep and Most Unique Build. Attendees can vote on paper or by scanning a QR code at the event. Trophies will be awarded at 3 p.m. that evening.
Attendees can take a scenic ride around Scott County at the end of the Jeep Jamboree, driving in a caravan past places like the Scott County Horse Park, Front Porch Store & Deli and Twin Springs High School. Participants will have an opportunity to stop at Nickelsville Days, another local celebration happening within the county, during the ride.
“This event will kick off our summer series of family friendly activities and will be a great day to work towards the revitalization of downtown Gate City, Virginia,” concluded Crawford.
The Gate City Jeep Jamboree will take place at Kickin’ Back At King Alley, located at 156 E. Jackson St. For more information about the Gate City Jeep Jamboree, visit the Gate City Frontier Facebook page, facebook.com/gatecityfrontier.