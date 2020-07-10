Dr. Josh Gapp was a teenager in high school when he took out a business loan for his first entrepreneurial endeavor.
Today, the Knoxville resident is a Republican candidate for Tennessee’s 1st District seat in Congress.
By the age of 20, Gapp married his wife, Angie, who would also become his partner in business. At 21, Gapp said he and his wife learned what it meant to become employers.
In the addition to starting and running businesses during a 21-year period, Gapp went to medical school and became a pathologist specializing in dermatopathology. He also earned a master’s degree in business from Vanderbilt University in 2013.
What skills or experience do you have that makes you uniquely qualified to represent the 1st District in Congress?
A background of entrepreneurship, innovation and risking my own capitol to create jobs and opportunity. Outsiders bring the innovated approaches that can do more without spending more taxpayer dollars.
We need to bring our economy back, and I look forward to working to bring jobs back from China and put them to work right here in the 1st District.
What are the economic issues you plan to make top priorities if elected to Congress?
To help foster economic growth and get the people of the 1st District back to work after the devastating effects of COVID-19. Reducing regulations to promote economic growth by eliminating burdensome red tape.
Health care reform: Repeal and replace Obamacare and provide a new system that can unleash the free market to its potential.
Will you be able to put partisanship aside to best serve all of your constituents?
Within the bounds of our core American beliefs, I will work to serve All of our constituents. It is the job of our representatives to best serve our citizens regardless of political affiliation.
How important is it to you to see tax dollars returned to the 1st District in the form of federal grants and programs?
It’s very important to see a healthy return on investment. However, it is more important to reduce the tax burden already placed on the citizens of the district by the unelected bureaucrats in Washington.
What do you believe is the No. 1 job of a congressman?
To faithfully uphold and execute the Constitution of the United States. Further, the job of a representative is to be the voice of their citizens and to see that their needs and concerns are accounted for in Washington.