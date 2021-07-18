Johnson City Press
JONESBOROUGH — When cable channel Lifetime sent a message to Jonesborough shop Gabriel’s Christmas earlier this year asking them to decorate the set of an upcoming Christmas movie, store owner Gabe Eveland thought somebody was playing a prank on him.
“The request came through our generic email, and so that’s truthfully why I kind of thought it was a hoax because you don’t normally expect that type of request to just come in through your generic email inbox,” said Eveland. “It’s typically more personalized or somebody calls the store, but they sent it in and I thought, ‘OK, this is a little bit crazy,’ but I replied to them and sure enough we connected on the phone and talked through a lot of the details of what they were looking for and it just...it truthfully was such a whirlwind how quickly it all happened.”
In a matter of days, Eveland and his team were in Nashville for location scouting before returning to Jonesborough to pack supplies, props and anything else they thought they might need to decorate movie sets. They remained in Nashville for two-and-a-half weeks, decorating a 19th century estate outside of Nashville, Massey Concert Hall at Belmont University and the five-star Hermitage Hotel in downtown.
And while Eveland and his team are experienced decorators — having worked on residences, municipalities and business — they’d never worked on a Christmas movie before.
“We used every single thing we took,” Eveland said. “It’s definitely one of those moments where you dream of kind of doing something fun like that, and you don’t really ever know if it’s going to happen, right? And then the next thing you know it’s right in front of you and it’s this very surreal moment, like, ‘Is this really happening?’ ”
“I came back, and it took me a couple of weeks, really, to just let it soak in,” Eveland said, calling it “an incredible experience.”
Eveland said Gabriel’s Christmas popped up on Lifetime’s radar while they were searching for Christmas decorators. “They did quite a bit of research on us,” he said.
The movie, titled “Christmas in Tune,” stars Reba McEntire and John Schneider and will be released in December. The movie tells the story of a young marketing executive who’s in jeopardy of losing her job, and sets out to reunite a famous singing duo for a charity Christmas concert to save it. The duo, however, are her parents who haven’t spoken to each other in years, but put aside their differences to help their daughter get her life back on track.
Linda Talcott, a decorator and sales associate with the store, called it an amazing experience in a press release from the town of Jonesborough.
“It was an opportunity of a lifetime to not only be able to decorate for the movie, but also to actually see how a Christmas movie is filmed,” Talcott said in the release. “Working alongside Reba McEntire and John Scheider, my childhood crush, was an amazing experience. They were both so down to earth, so friendly, and a genuine pleasure to be around.”
Eveland is already planning a watch party/livestream event to celebrate a “very proud” moment for Gabriel’s Christmas, and will host decorating classes this fall, including one on how to make your home look like it’s in a Christmas movie.
“I would do it again in a heartbeat,” Eveland said. “It was just a super fun experience being with that team of movie professionals who are all coming in from California and the Los Angeles-area — it was just a really special experience, and I would do it again in a heartbeat.”