Marriage licenses
Sullivan County
Michael Dwayne Cannon, 54, Bristol, Tenn., and Autumn Dianne Wilhoit, 43, Bristol, Tenn., July 15.
Barry Edwin Cave, 50, Church Hill, and Shannon Gayle McPherson Pillion, 49, Church Hill, July 16.
Jeremy Ryan Basham, 41, Kingsport, and Rachael Hubmann Deel, 42, Kingsport, July 21.
Stephen Olalekan Aguda, 27, Kingsport, and Alyson Elaine West, 31, Kingsport, July 21.
Matthew Tyler Cole, 29, Bluff City, and Chelsea Nicole Bowlin, 27, Bluff City, July 22.
Mary Kathryn Absher, 27, Johnson City, and Brian Kieth Bombailey, 45, Johnson City, July 23.
Tommie Edwina Anderson, 74, Kingsport, and Richard Olen Ripley, 71, Kingsport, July 24.
Jason Brant Chambliss, 48, Blountville, and Jessica Louise Fouch, 42, Blountville, July 27.
Aubrey Jane Baker, 28,
Kingsport, and Brandon Forrest Powers, 29, Kingsport, July 30.
Jonathan Howard Castle, 35, Bristol, Tenn., and Brian Kelly Amason, 44, Bristol, Tenn., Aug. 12.
Rose Marie Absher, 32,
Kingsport, and Xavier Lamar Anderson, 31, Kingsport, Aug. 12.
Linda Maria Andrews, 57,
Kingsport, and Myron Dennis Hammonds, 67, Kingsport, Aug. 13.
Eric Allen Aull, 35, Louisville, Tenn., and Jennifer Jeanne Nelson, 36, Louisville, Tenn., Aug. 14.
Caroline Madison Alexander, 23, Clarkrange, Tenn., and Andrew Joseph Bays, 24, Clarkrange, Tenn., Aug. 21.
Scott County
Marshall Caleb Overbey, 23, Church Hill, and Kerri Morgan Hite, 23, Church Hill, Aug. 31.
David Andrew Horne, 42,
Kingsport, and Vanessa Marie Gilley, 39, Kingsport, Sept. 2.
John Wesley Evans, 45, Coeburn, and Ginger Elaine Hale, 45,
Coeburn, Sept. 2.
Elmer A. Blackwell Sr., 84, Kingsport, and Judity D. Penley Vermillion, 71, Kingsport., Sept. 4.
Adam Bret Kimberlin, 30, Dungannon, and Lacey Ann Plummer, 43, Dungannon, Sept. 4.
Jarrod Richard Harmon Brandon, 29, Dungannon, Dessa Lane Greear Maxfield, 30, Dungannon Sept. 8.
Spencer Thomas Pierce, 24, Kingsport, and Amanda Grace Still, 32, Kingsport, Sept. 10.
Christopher Andrew Jones, 29, Duffield, and Ashley Nicole Petersen, 27, Duffield, Sept. 11.
Building permits
Sullivan County
Window World of Tri-Cities for Jonathan Robbins, 1342 E. Center St., alterations, $9,068, June 11.
Window World of Tri-Cities for Sue and Samuel David Cox Sr., 765 Greengate Road, alterations, $1,766, June 11.
Jose Chavez, 805 Myrtle St., alterations, $18,700, June 12.
Rachel Lifford, 4414 Willmary Drive, alterations, $8,000, June 12.
Mr. Fix-It Home Improvements for Teresa R. Haywood, 2361 Inglewood Drive, alterations, $26,800, June 12.
Redpoint LLC for Lavinder Development, 1509 Fuller St., alterations, $8,000, June 15.
Window World of Tri-Cities for Loretta Thacker, 1425 Sevier Terrace Drive, alterations, $643, June 16.
Window World of Tri-Cities for Talbert H. Kinard Jr., 300 W. Carters Valley Road, alterations, $8,578, June 16.
Window World of Tri-Cities for Bronston-James K. Batara, 917 Quillen St., alterations, $1,181, June 17.
Window World of Tri-Cities for Charles J. and Helen Berry, 941 Broad St., alterations, $1,437, June 17.
BDM Construction for Michael Bare, 833 Dale St., alterations, $4,000, June 19.
Window World of Tri-Cities for Preston H. Taylor, 1358 Watauga St., alterations, $9,360, June 22.
Eric Hale, 528 Weeks Ave., alterations, $9,000, June 22.
Joshua Tullock, 1723 Bridle Court, alterations, $500, June 23.
Window World of Tri-Cities for Johnny R. Branham, 1721 Osage Drive, alterations, $1,683, June 24.
Taylor Made Homes LLC for Robert W. Sutherland, 528 Weeks Ave., alterations, $20,000, June 24.
Window World of Tri-Cities for Malcolm Sevier Stallard, 3592 Crest Road, alterations, $1,228, June 24.
Charlotte Hall, 349 High Circle, Bristol, deck - attached with roof, $550, June 16.
Yes Contracting Services LLC for Brian and Dora Matthews, 4517 Woodoak Drive, Kingsport, re-roof, $5,350.90, June 16.
Yes Contracting Services LLC for Jeff and Kimberly Fields, 129 Morse Drive, Bristol, re-roof, $9,599, June 16.
Yes Contracting Services LLC for Patsy Leonard, 343 Morrell Road, Bristol, re-roof, $4,300, June 16.
Piney Flats Volunteer Fire Department, 125 Industrial Park Road, Piney Flats, temporary tent, no amount given, June 16.
Superior Home Builder LLC for Daniel and Diana Ball, 475 Set Pointe Drive, Piney Flats, remodel, $55,000, June 16.
Orth Construction, new
single-family dwelling at 148 Mountain View Circle, Piney Flats, $180,000, June 17.
Rustic River Pools and Construction for Raymond and Vivian Johnson, 491 Lake Point Drive, Piney Flats, in-ground pool, $75,000, June 17.
Gwin Stanley Mobile Home for Jace Kuhbander, 933 Hunting Hill Road, Piney Flats, new double-wide mobile home, $150,000, June 17.
Russell and Traci Williams, 5410 Odd Fellow Road, Kingsport, detached garage, $8,000, June 17.
Snowden’s Siding, Roofing and Window Company for Wendell and Cynthia Huddle, 1543 Fall Creek Road, Kingsport, re-roof, $4,500, June 17.
Beth and Darren Rice, 2019 Adair Ave., Kingsport, deck - attached, no roof, $1,500, June 18.
Harold D. Cole Jr. for John and Gwen Buff, new commercial building at 145 Jonesboro Road, Piney Flats, $150,000, June 19.
Model City Roofing for John O. Clapp, 2245 Swannanoa Ave., roof, $7,100, June 1.
McMurray Boys Roofing for John J. and Dianna Miller, 905 Afton St., roof, $5,400, June 5.
Model City Roofing for Michael Graham Holt, 900 Fairmont Ave., roof, $4,500, June 5.
Model City Roofing for Jason and Jennifer Wilburn, 208 Carnegie Court, roof, $8,285, June 5.
Kelly Smith, 3525 Floraland Drive, roof, $3,000, June 10.
McMurray Boys Roofing for J. Keith and Glenna Bartley, 1305 Dupont Drive, roof, $9,030, June 12.
Snowden’s Siding, Roofing and Windows for Robert W. Sutherland, 528 Weeks Ave., roof, $5,997, June 15.
Yes Contracting Services for Cheri M. Blackburn, 316 Stone Court, roof, $8,312, June 16.
Patterson Homes for Lifestyle Development, new single-family dwelling at 314 Golf Ridge Drive, $1,500,000, June 18.
Custom Precision Painting for David Rhoton, 917 E. Sullivan St., roof, $17,500, June 24.
Swiney Roofing for Scott Anthony Melton, 137 E. Sevier Ave., roof, $10,000, June 24.
Yes Contracting Services for James W. Bradley III, 228 Trace Court, roof, $6,990, June 25.
Window World of Tri-Cities for James Struck, 2716 Suffolk St., alterations, $1,557, June 25.
Window World of Tri-Cities for Joann Fugate, 138 W. Wanola Ave., alterations, $11,634, June 25.
Ronald Kevin McCarty, 1460 Belmont Drive, alterations, $400, June 29.
Vlad and Son, LLC for William Parker Owen Sr., 2003 Birchfield Court (Private), alterations, $85,000, June 29.
Ken Cormier Roofing Company, 1534 Linville St., roof, $10,200, June 30.
Timothy and Lisa Hensley, 2024 Harrison Ave., Kingsport, detached garage, $35,000, June 19.
JTB Construction, LLC for Jamie L. Skeen, new single-family dwelling at 1116 Biltmore Place, Piney Flats, $330,000, June 22.
B&B Fireworks for James Edward Poston, 1120 Moreland Drive, Kingsport, temporary tent, no amount given, June 23.
David Yearly, 370 S. Hollow Road, Blountville, detached garage, $15,000, June 22.
Grahams Home Improvement for DH-RE Tenn 1 LLC, 739 Elizabethton Highway, Bluff City, re-roof, $7,500, June 22.
Tricon Builders, LLC for Christopher and Jennifer Persinger, new single-family dwelling at 764 Rangewood Road, Piney Flats, $525,000, June 22.
B&B Fireworks for Earl M. and Betty J. Fleenor, 301 Franklin Drive, Blountville, temporary tent, no amount given, June 23.
B&B Fireworks for Monroe and Reba Long Trustees, 5566 Fort Henry Drive, temporary tent, no amount given, June 23.
Ferrell Gas LP for Hunter and Megan Woodall, 1129 VI Ranch Road, Bristol, mechanical, $300, June 23.
Harry and Thannah Radford, 284 Hialeah Drive, Kingsport, detached carport, $4,000, June 23.
Metal Building Experts for Shawn M. Blythe, 4401 Matilda Place, garage, $9,311, July 2.
Sam H. and Teresa Cunningham, 1832 Birchwood Road, porch, $800, July 2.
Justin A. and Kelly L. Holley, 2017 Queensbury Court, utility building, $3,000, July 6.
Mark W. and Jill M. Pugh, 428 Vanderbilt Way, utility building, $2,600, July 7.
Chelsea Rose, 2140 Moccasin St., deck, $4,500, July 7.
Kelly Smith, 3525 Floraland Drive, carport, $1,000, July 8.
Frank Statum, 4009 Sailmakers Whip Court, deck, $600, July 10.
Joshua J. McFadden, 617 Norris Ave., pool, $3,723, July 10.
Charlie and Cassie Franklin, 701 Biscayne Drive, utility building, $1,600, July 10.
Joey B. Christian, 1624 Belmeade Drive, carport, $7,000, July 15.
McClintock’s Construction for Brenda G. Morton, 1808 Mountain Pine (Private) Lane, porch, $2,800, July 15.
Mark Butler, 2224 Lamont St., porch, $8,000, July 15.
Ronald Kevin McCarty, 1460 Belmont Drive, utility building, $889, July 17.
Ray Castle Life Estate, 1477 Holyoke St., utility building, $500, July 17.
Gregory A. Fields, 2036 Malvern Road, utility building, $100, July 17.
Michael L. Dunn, 342 Rock Valley Drive, addition, $24,000, July 21.
Begley Development LLC for A Team Realty, 4595 Fort Henry Drive, deck, $13,000, July 22.
TS Designs and Renovations for Guy R. Steinmetz, 2346 Edinburgh Channel Road, garage, $57,600, July 22.
Tom and Billie Small, 477 Rocky Branch Road, utility building, $2,500, July 23.
Norman A. Johnson, 4640 June Drive, garage, $12,000, July 23.
Metal Building Experts for Jerry A. Thompson, 941 Maple St., carport, $2,895, July 24.
Christopher S. Kidder, 4405 Timberlake Lane, carport, $3,500, July 24.
Walter and Pamela Crouch, new single-family dwelling at 5604 Hester Court, Piney Flats, $350,000, June 23.
Scott County
Patty L. Hass, P.O. Box 363, Gate City, install railing, replace window, install side, $14,600, Sept. 8.
Roger A. Fraysier, 710 E. Carter’s Valley Road, Gate City, build storage, 14 by 28 ft., $2,000, Sept. 8.
James Randall Jr. and Michelle Brooks, 275 Tulip Poplar St., Weber City, install retaining wall, install pool, 560 sq. ft., $2,000, Aug. 25.
Jeremy Warren, 293 Mississippi Drive, Duffield, construct building, 1,200 sq. ft., $15,000, Aug. 20.
Larry Adams, 126 Sweet Gum Drive, Gate City, single-wide mobile home, 896 sq. ft., $10,000, Aug. 19.
Larry and Donna C. Sloan, 3299 Yuma Road, Gate City, install carport cover, 648 sq. ft., no amount given, Aug. 13.
Big Loop Farms LLC, 3214 A. P. Carter Highway, Hiltons, residential addition, 600 sq. ft., $4,480, Aug. 11.
Christen and Derrek Edmonds, 447 Kingdom Road, Duffield, set double-wide manufacture home on Powell Mountain Road, 1,600 sq. ft., $84,000, Sept. 2.