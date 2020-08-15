Police
SULLIVAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT
Charges Filed June 6
Joshua James Bledsoe, 37, 1041 Oak Drive Circle, Kingsport, violation of probation.
Jake M. McMurray, 22, 2677 Highway 11W, Bristol, Tenn., speeding; evading arrest; compliance with financial responsibility law required; lights required on motor vehicles.
Daniel Shawne Fleenor, 39, 4241 Vincent Road, Kingsport, failure to report.
Amber Sue Frazier, 30, 840 Teasel Drive, Kingsport, violation of probation.
Timothy Bryan Pratt, 42, 603 Rose St., Bristol, Tenn., aggravated assault; child endangerment; resisting stop - arrest; assault.
Jeffrey Howell, 45, 192 Grande Harbor Way, Blountville, aggravated assault.
Thomas Edward Otterbine, 57, 309 Lynn Ave., Kingsport, DUI; unlawful drug paraphernalia.
Jeremiah Caine Cox, 30, 319 Walker St., Kingsport, assault; aggravated assault; handgun possession prohibited; resisting stop - arrest; violation of probation.
Brandon M. Harris, 34, 1000 Stone Gap Road, Kingsport, violation of probation.
Nicole Jade Calhoun, 38, 922 Poplar St., Kingsport, driving while license is suspended or revoked; violation of probation.
Armond Manuel Smiley, 24, 224 Wildwood Drive, Bristol, Tenn., assault; vandalism.
Phillip Timothy Holden Jr., 49, 24268 Hampshire Drive, Bristol, Va., DUI; violation of conditions of community supervision.
Christy Leann Tomlinson, 40, 703 Woodlawn Road, Kingsport, domestic assault.
Sandra F. Bishop, 62, 703 Woodlawn Road, Kingsport, domestic assault.
Isaac Andrew Mitchell, 25, 411 Bristol Caverns Highway, Bristol, Tenn., driving while license is suspended or revoked; accident involving damage to vehicle; compliance with financial responsibility law required; reckless endangerment serious injury or use of a deadly weapon.
David Raymond Cannon, 46, 1904 South Side Ave., Bristol, Tenn., domestic assault; simple possession/casual exchange; unlawful drug paraphernalia; reckless endangerment serious injury or use of a deadly weapon; DUI; open container law.
HAWKINS COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT
Charges Filed July 4-7
Charles Cleeves Commerford, 34, 538 Ned Clark Road, Bean Station, Tenn,. driving on revoked license; violation financial responsibility; violation registration.
Thomas Aaron Fannin, 34, 135 Dogwood Lane, Whitesburg, violation light law; DUI.
Jennifer Lynn Null, 37, 743 Pauline Ave., Morristown, driving on suspended license; simple possession schedule 6 drugs; failure to show insurance.
Holly Michelle Byer, 42, 364 Colonial Road, Rogersville, filing false report; violation privilege tax, motor vehicle tax.
Brandon Kaine Shults, 23, 364 Colomial Road, Rogersville, driving on revoked license; filing false report; possession drug paraphernalia.
Elisha Michelle Sexton, 44, 314 Clifton St., Rogersville, burglary.
Tiffiney Shaw Bentley, 40, 575 Choppin Branch, McRoberts, Ky., 2 counts possession schedule 4 drugs; possession legend drugs; failure to maintain lane.
Taylor Lynn Hunt, 21, 1929 Highway 31, Mooresburg, failure to appear.
Aaron Bryson Correll, 41, 733 Jarnigan Ave., Morristown, violation probation-out of Hamb`len County.
Bradley Jordan Gibson, 29, 124 Buttry Road, Rogersville, public intoxication.
Jaime Coleman Byrd, 46, 989 High Ridge Drive, Kingsport, failure to appear.
Patrick Sean Yount, 39, 399 Yount Town Road, Thorn Hill, Tenn., 4th offense driving on revoked license; violation light law; violation open container.
Tasha Marie Testerman, 36, 228 Baker St., Kingsport, fugitive from justice — out of Wise County, Va.
Destiny Lashae Wells, 22, 217 Stanley Valley Road, Rogersville, public intoxicaion; simple possession or casual exchange.
Elizabeth Joanna Gilliam, 34, 188 Ridge Road, Eidson, Tenn., disorderly conduct; public intoxication.
Rickie Allen Campbell, 33, 468 Richards Road, Rogersville, vandalism under $1,000.
Charles Matthew Wright, 40, 233 Snow Flake Road, Surgoinsville, violation registration; passing on double yellow line; felony evading arrest; speeding; 2nd offense driving on suspended license; violation financial responsibility.
Joshua Allen Hicks, 35, 867 West Carters Valley Road, Church Hill, 2 counts violation probation.
Geoffery Rick Johnson, 57, 2100 Isaac Ave., Church Hill, DUI; driving left of center; vehicular assault.
SCOTT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Charges Filed July 12-13
Glenn Allen Harrison Jr., 39, Courtland, Va., DWI, possession of marijuana.
Victoria Jessie Bowen, 31, Duffield, no valid operator’s license, improper display of license plate.
Evan Darrell Osborne, 34, Norton, failure to appear, possession of narcotics, possession of schedule I or II narcotics, possession of schedule IV narcotics, three counts convicted felon possess weapon, possession of weapon while in possession of narcotics, failure to appear, two counts violation of probation, bond revocation.
Eric D. Livesay, 35, Morristown, possession of schedule I or II narcotics, possession of marijuana, possession of schedule IV narcotics, drive without license.
Contrinia C. Payne, no age given, Gate City, assault.
Jacklyn Grace Vanderpool, 26, Kingsport, failure to give signal, no valid operator’s license, possession of schedule I or II narcotics.
Lowell Matthew Babb, 36, Nickelsville, improper registration, drive while license suspended, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Marriage licenses
Sullivan County
Lamar Lee Barrier, 54, Kingsport, and Lisa Marie Chapman Lawson, 49, Kingsport, June 8.
Alexander Lynn Harrison Brown, 19, Glade Springs, Va., and Tia Lee Marlene Land, 19, Glade Springs, Va., June 2.
Elijah David Buchanan, 24, Blountville, and Jamison Ann Shaffer, 24, Blountville, June 29.
Derek Michael Burke, 24, Bristol, Tenn., and Jessi Leigh Mullins, 28, Bristol, Tenn., June 5.
Karen Molly Campbell, 64, Bluff City, and Lloyd Keith Pierce, 65, Bluff City, June 11.
Miranda Lynn Carfagno, 24, Pottstown, Pa., and Stephen Presley Przyborowski, 24, Pottstown, Pa., June 26.
Kacie Leann Castle, 22, Kingsport, and Cullen Michael Royston, 22, Kingsport, June 15.
Christopher Conn Cave, 45, Knoxville, Tenn., and Jennifer Lin Beard, 41, Knoxville, Tenn., June 3.
Scott County
Larry Allen Lane, 64, Dungannon, and Pamela Diane Dorton, 59, Dungannon, July 14.
Jonathan Lee Cravens, 34, Gate City and Kelli Savannah Mae Tipton, 24, Gate City, July 17.
Eric Matthew Langley, 28, Kingsport, and Brandy Michelle Castle, 28, Kingsport, July 20.
Timothy Dowel Smith Jr., 38, Kingsport, and Dianna Maria Atkins, 45, Kingsport, July 23.
Justin Daniel Dixon, 37, Kingsport, and Rebecca Elaine Woods Doucette, 40, Kingsport, July 23.
Building permits
Sullivan County
Prendergast Construction Company Inc. for Graybill Isbell Limited, 730 Sir Echo Drive, foundation, $43,000, May 12.
Lorrin Rowland, 329 Westfield Drive, foundation, $1,000, May 22.
Appalachian Custom Marble for William L. Mullins, 928 Sir Echo Drive, alterations, $13,000, May 29.
American Foundation and Basement Repair for Kenneth R. and Sylvia G. Gragg, 1406 Hillmont Drive, foundation, $48,185, May 6.
David Spears for Weimin Gu, new single-family dwelling at 2015 Windridge Drive, $255,000, May 15.
Promise Land Construction Inc., new single-family dwelling at 2380 Cleek Road, $146,200, May 15.
Window World of Tri-Cities for Bradley Farmer III, 1205 Midland Drive, alterations, $2,890, May 29.
Window World of Tri-Cities for Lilia Alzner, 3429 Melrose Ave., alterations, $4,879, May 29.
Ron Jobe, 1370 Warpath Drive, alterations, $4,000, May 29.
Window World of Tri-Cities for Justin N. Marshall, 4433 Cooks Arbor Court, alterations, $5,838, May 29.
TS Designs and Renovations for Martha Bates, 501 Granada (Private) Court, alterations, $15,000, May 29.
Gwin Stanley Mobile Home for Michael and Michelle Woods, 872 Ryder Church Road, Bluff City, new double-wide mobile home, $100,000, May 1.
George and Louis Young, 1341 McGregor Drive, Kingsport, deck - detached with roof, $6,000, May 1.
John Lawrence and Peggy J. and Mark Allen, 693 Buffalo Road, Blountville, deck - attached with roof, $10,000, May 1.
Brooks and Malone Plumbing for Jeremy and Kristin Page, 124 Labrador Way, Bluff City, in-ground pool, $28,000, May 1.
Cost Cutters Remodeling for Mark and Patricia Grindstaff, 105 Morse Drive, Bristol, detached carport, $9,000, May 1.
D.R. Horton, Inc., new single-family dwelling at 6648 Wildlife Circle Lot, Piney Flats, $100,634, May 4.
D.R. Horton, Inc., new single-family dwelling at 6622 Wildlife Circle Lot, Piney Flats, $99,986, May 4.
D.R. Horton, Inc., new single-family dwelling at 6719 Wildlife Circle Lot, Piney Flats, $118,112, May 4.
Gary Phillips Construction LLC for Gary Phillips, new single-family dwelling at 711 Pasture Ridge Road, Piney Flats, $200,000, May 4.
Gwin Stanley Mobile Home for David and Charla Tankersley, 4600 Woodcliff Drive, Blountville, new modular home, $168,000, May 4.
Michael Stinnet, 185 Arnold Way, Bristol, deck - detached, no roof, $1,600, May 4.
VPR Roofing for Patti Hunley, 1626 E. Center St., roof, $6,100, May 1.
Vanderpool Construction for Dale J. and Majorie Deboer, 4425 Matilda Place, roof, $6,425, May 6.
Model City Roofing for Dustin and Keisha Manis, 1365 Watauga St., roof, $6,435, May 7.
Model City Roofing for Melanie A. Adkins, 2429 Rivermont Drive, roof, $9,280, May 7.
Model City Roofing for Rebecca B. Simpson, 1422 E. Center St., roof, $4,980, May 7.
Yes Contracting Services for Kendal S. Morris, 1638 C St., roof, $2,022, May 8.
Yes Contracting Services for Bret T. Blakley, 826 Foothills Road, roof, $7,290, May 8.
Scott County
Boatwright Associates Inc., 250-2 Brook Hollow Lane, Bernardsville, N.J., demo house at 375 Boatwright St., Nickelsville, $15,000, July 20.
Samuel and Jordan Gilliam, 204 Dove Drive, Duffield, set double-wide manufactured home, 2,160 sq. ft., $150,000.
Larry Page, 205 Lee St., Weber City, add bathroom at 399 Click St., 480 sq. ft., $1,000, July 17.
Bruce Thomas and Sharon Lange Nelson Osborne, 5613 Wedge Ct., Las Vegas, Nev., build front porch, 1,500 sq. ft., $40,000, July 17.
Virginia Coalfield Coalition, P.O. Box 548, Lebanon, Va., install cell tower, $209,000, July 13.
Ronald L. and Ponleu Bellman, 727 Dogwood St., Weber City, build storage building, 750 sq. ft., $2,600, July 13.
Christopher Dwain and Veronica Colleen Williams, 125 Railroad Ave., Duffield, set double-wide manufactured home at 164 Railroad Ave., Duffield, 1,624 sq. ft., July 30.
Ronald L. and Ponleu Bellman, 727 Dogwood St., Weber City, build storage building 30 by 25 ft.; build carport 20 by 20 ft., $1,000, July 28.