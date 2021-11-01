Police
KINGSPORT POLICE DEPARTMENT
Charges Filed Sept. 5
Tyra Owens, 42, Church Hill, aggravated criminal trespass; resist stop/arrest.
SULLIVAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Charges Filed Aug. 27
Pedro Santana, 49, 244 Alabama St., Kingsport, DUI.
Bryon Hearring, 42, 386 Central Pike, Hermitage, Tenn., reckless endangerment/deadly weapon; DUI/child endangerment with a child under 18 years of age.
Emily Bartlett, 30, 159 Debbies Circle, Jonesborough, violation of probation.
Tabatha White, 38, 224 Kalvina Ave., Bluff City, theft of property.
Harold Perry, 38, 1005 Flatwoods Road, Bluff City, theft of property.
Joshua Byrd, 33, 104 Jax Drive, Johnson City, violation of probation; burglary; harming a service animal/all other larceny; simple possession or casual exchange.
Robert Blevins, 45, Kingsport, violation of probation (two counts); simple possession or casual exchange; drug paraphernalia.
Carrie Witt, 47, 610 Watauga St., Kingsport, failure to appear; burglary; theft of property; driving while license cancelled, suspended or revoked; criminal trespass.
Monica Crosswhite, 43, 8429 Rich Valley Road, Bristol, Va., illegal possession credit card/fraudulent use of credit or debit card; theft of property; identity theft (four counts).
Elisabeth Lloyd, 29, 1373 Hammond Ave., Kingsport, DUI (two counts).
Tommy Leonard Jr., 34, 238 Alex Lane, Bristol, Tenn., domestic assault.
Johnny Archer, 47, 308 Rosemount Drive, Bristol, Tenn., lights required on motor vehicles; driver’s license - no expired, multiple.
Dustin Fletcher, 35, 213 Willowbend Lane, Kingsport, violation of probation.
Tony Richards, 65, 1372 Vance Tank Road, Bristol, Tenn., violation of probation.
Ronald Stump Jr., 35, 128 Mohawk St., Kingsport, aggravated assault.
William Hashbarger, 34, 1805 King College Road, Bristol, Tenn., reckless endangerment/deadly weapon; DUI; compliance with financial responsibility law required; following too close; possession of legend drug without prescription; manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of Schedule IV controlled substance; manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of Schedule III controlled substance.
TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL
(Sullivan County)
Charges Filed Aug. 22
Pheoba Hamilton, 37, 5274 Fort Henry Drive, Kingsport, driving while license cancelled, suspended or revoked; unlawful use of mobile phone or electronic device.
HAWKINS COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT
Charges Filed Oct. 19
Aaron Michael Murray, 46, 928 Millers Bluff Road, Surgoinsville, domestic assault.
Michael Jermiah Gibson, 45, 501 Honeycutt Road, Rogersville, telephone harassment; stalking.
David Shane Johnson, 44, 133 Marie Lane, Rogersville, possession methamphetamine; possession drug paraphernalia.
Patricia Nicole Johnson, 38, 133 Marie Lane, Rogersville, possession methamphetamine; possession drug praphernalia.
Brandon Justin Crabtree, 30, 1043 Overhill Drive, Rogersville, 2 counts manufacture/deliver/sell schedule 2 drugs; violation druf free school zone.
Kyle Thomas Dishner, 27, 214 Crest Circle, Apt. B, Mount Carmel, violation probation.
SCOTT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Charges Filed Sept. 26
Pamela Dianne Elder Dorton, 49, Big Stone Gap, two counts failure to appear.
Taylor Nichole Guiles, 25, Church Hill, DWI, (second offense), child abuse.
Brittany Maness, 37, Dryden, drive while license suspended.
Courts
HAWKINS COUNTY GENERAL SESSIONS COURT
Cases Heard July 20
Donald Wampler, 57, 290 South Depot St., Rogersville, public intoxication, fined $10 plus costs; disorderly conduct, not prosecuted.
Jowanda Lane, 53, 1081 Okrina Drive, Church Hill, 1st offense DUI, fined $350 plus costs, serve 48 hours jail at 100 percent, credit for time served, ignition interlock device ordered.
Brandon Wheelington, 21, 111 Green St., Bulls Gap, misdemeanor vehicle reckless endangerment, fined $50 plus costs, no contact order issued.
Faith Williams, 23, 254 Wolfe Branch Road, Bulls Gap, violation probation, probation revoked and reinstated, time served, serve 11 months, 29 days probation; violation probation, probation revoked and reinstated, time served, serve 6 months probation.
Christine Gibson, 56, 509 Claremont Road, Kingsport, violation probation, not prosecuted.
Austin Arnold, 27, 481 Cold Springs Road, Surgoinsville, violation probation, probation revoked, serve 11 months, 29 days probation at 75 percent, credit for time served, to run consecutive; evading arrest, fined $50 plus costs, time suspended, serve 11 months, 29 days probation, serve 96 hours community service; 2nd or subsequent driving on revoked license, violation financial responsibility, fined $100 plus costs, time suspended, serve 11 months, 29 days probation; violation display of registration plates, driving unregistered vehicle on highway, not prosecuted.
Cory Harmon, 27, 126 Lands Down Drive, Rogersville, 2nd or subsequent driving on revoked license, violation financial responsibility, possession or casual exchange methamphetamine, unlawful possession drug paraphernalia uses and activities, fined $1,000 plus costs, serve 30 days jail at 100 percent, credit for time served, serve 11 months, 29 days probation, serve 96 hours community service.
Daniel Handy, 37, 2605 East Andrew Johnson Highway, Greeneville, driving on revoked license, violation open container, violation financial responsibility, capias issued.
Dustin Laster, 27, 851 Main St., Surgoinsville, violation drivers license to be carried and exhibited, theft up to $1,000, fined $60 plus costs, serve 10 days jail at 75 percent, credit for time served, serve 11 months, 29 days probation, serve 96 hours community service; improper passing in a no passing zone, theft of property $1,000-$2,500, not prosecuted.
Loretta Barker, 53, 123 North Brummitt St., Rogersville, violation seat belt law, simple possession or casual exchange, fined $285 plus costs, time suspended, serve 11 months, 29 days probation, serve 96 hours community service.
Steven Fletcher, 20, 1206 Robertson St., Kingsport, driving on suspended license, leave scene of accident with property damage, failure to give immediate notice with accident, violation financial responsibility, failure drivers to exercise due care, capias issued.
Jay Killion, 53, 1098 Old Union Road, Church Hill, driving on suspended license, violation light law, capias issued.
Tara Sexton, 36, 541 Peach Orchard Drive, Kingsport, violation drivers license to be carried and exhibited, fined $10 plus costs; violation financial responsibility, violation light law, not prosecuted.
Riley Sandidge, 19, 210 Creek Road, Church Hill, leave scene of accident with property damage, not prosecuted.
Jeffery Welch, 32, 1241 Pine St., Kingsport, violation probation, capias issued; violation probation, capias issued.
Susan Bishop, 49, 195 Okolona Road, Church Hill, violation probation, probation revoked and reinstated, serve 11 months, 29 days probation.
Robert Wilson, 33, 108 Hedge Drive, Kingsport, violation probation, capias issued.
SCOTT COUNTY GENERAL DISTRICT COURT
Criminal Division
Cases Heard Oct. 7
Sydney Ison, Fall Branch, failure to pay restitution, dismissed.
Anthony Ray Gilliam, Duffield, DWI, (misdemeanor), certified to circuit court.
Brandon Connor Manis, Church Hill, unauthorized distribution of controlled drug paraphernalia, (misdemeanor), guilty in absence, fined $100 plus $38 costs.
Jeffrey Wayne Burton, Nickelsville, DWI, (misdemeanor), guilty, fined $250 plus $219 costs, serve 30 days jail, suspended, placed on 12 months unsupervised probation, attend VASAP; drive while license suspended, (misdemeanor), guilty, fined $100 plus $38 costs.
Adam Michael Carter, Gate City, possession of marijuana, guilty in absence, fined $25.
Anthony Wayne McCracken, Gate City, possession of marijuana, guilty in absence, fined $25 plus $35 costs.
Loretta Marie Maness, Gate City, possession of marijuana, guilty in absence, fined $25 plus $35 costs.
Samuel Warren Fischer, Hiltons, N.C., disorderly conduct, (misdemeanor), not prosecuted.
Anthony Ray Gilliam, Duffield, habitual offender drive without license, (second offense), (felony), certified to grand jury.
Traffic Division
Cases Heard Oct. 7
Rex Allen Gardner, Hiltons, expired registration, guilty in absence, fined $25 plus $23 costs; operate/permit operation of uninsured vehicle, (misdemeanor), guilty in absence, fined $50 plus $134 costs; possess/use registration/license, guilty in absence, fined $30 plus $23 costs; failure to have vehicle inspected, guilty in absence, fined $30 plus $23 costs; altered/forged license plates, guilty in absence, fined $100 plus $38 costs; no driver’s license, (misdemeanor), guilty in absence, fined $100 plus $38 costs.
Misty Lynn Cooper, Ewing, Va., no driver’s license, (misdemeanor), guilty in absence, fined $100 plus $134 costs; expired registration, guilty in absence, fined $25 plus $23 costs; failure to have vehicle inspected, guilty in absence, fined $30 plus $23 costs.
Charles James Hamilton, Kingsport, failure to obtain registration/title, guilty, pay $74 costs.; operate/permit operation of uninsured vehicle, (misdemeanor), dismissed.
Matthew H. Harris, Kingsport, no driver’s license, (misdemeanor), guilty, pay $99 costs.
Devonte J. Jackson, Church Hill, no driver’s license, (misdemeanor), guilty in absence, fined $100 plus $134 costs.
Brandon Connor Manis, Church Hill, failure to yield the right of way from private road, guilty in absence, fined $30 plus $109 costs.
Alexander William McKinley, Kyles Ford, Tenn., no driver’s license, (misdemeanor), guilty, fined $100 plus $99 costs.
Isaac Joseph Salyer, Hiltons, failure to have vehicle inspected, hearing waived, prepaid $30 plus $74 costs.
Kiran Reeves Strickland, Kingsport failure to have vehicle inspected, guilty in absence, fined $30 plus $109 costs.
Adam Michael Carter, Gate City, defective equipment, guilty in absence, fined $30 plus $109 costs; failure carry/exhibit license, guilty in absence, fined $10 plus $23 costs; operate/permit operation of unlicensed motor vehicle, guilty in absence, fined $50 plus $23 costs.
Jordan McCowan, Coeburn, drive without license, (misdemeanor), guilty, fined $50 plus $99 costs.
Eric Keith Rose, Gate City, no driver’s license, (misdemeanor), guilty, fined $50 plus $99 costs.
Edward Wayne Poore, Kingsport, drive without license, (misdemeanor), guilty in absence, fined $50 plus $134 costs; possess/use registration/license not entitled, guilty in absence, fined $50 plus $23 costs; operate/permit operation of uninsured vehicle, (misdemeanor), guilty in absence, fined $50 plus $38 costs.
Tonya Sue Woodward, Big Stone Gap, no driver’s license, (misdemeanor), not guilty.